ABS Approves Design for Bunker Vessel Capable of Supplying Ammonia Fuel

[By ABS]

ABS has awarded HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) approval in principle (AIP) for the basic design of a 22,000 CBM bunkering vessel capable of supplying ammonia as marine fuel.

Announced at Gastech 2026, the approval is the result of a joint development project initiated earlier this year. ABS reviewed the design’s general arrangement, machinery arrangement, ammonia cargo handling system and fuel supply system against applicable class and international requirements.

“Bunkering infrastructure is a critical step for any marine fuel to scale, and it has to be implemented with safety designed in from the start. This AIP reflects the industry’s need for fuel flexibility while advancing the safe bunkering of ammonia. ABS is proud to support HD HHI and HD KSOE as they develop technologies that expand fuel flexibility,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering.

ABS and the HD Hyundai group have worked together across a range of technologies supporting ammonia as a marine fuel. Recent projects have included AIP for HD KSOE’s ammonia cargo handling and bunkering system and initial review for HD HHI’s machinery arrangement in engine room.

“As ammonia rapidly emerges as a viable low-carbon alternative fuel, demand for ammonia bunkering vessels is expected to grow in line with the increasing adoption of ammonia-fueled ships. This AIP marks a significant milestone toward the commercialization of ammonia bunkering vessels," said Ryu Hong-Ryeul, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of HD HHI.