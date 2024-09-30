ABS Approves Ammonia Fuel Retrofit Solution from Nikkiso

[By: ABS]

An ammonia fuel supply system that can be retrofitted to existing vessels or installed on new builds has earned approval in principle (AIP) from ABS.

The ammonia fuel supply system from Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases, part of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.’s Industrial Division, features high efficiency pumps and an integrated fuel management system. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“The ability to retrofit is significant for the maritime industry to meet sustainability objectives. This new fuel supply system promises a solution with decarbonization benefits of alternative fuels like ammonia to be available for existing vessels near-term. Along with safety excellence, our deep technical expertise in alternative fuels and engine designs makes us the ideal classification society for innovative projects such as this from Nikkiso,” said Michael Kei, ABS Vice President, Technology.

“As a world leader in marine LNG fueling systems, Nikkiso has the right experience and expertise to support customers’ safe transition to lower-carbon ammonia fuel,” said Konstantinos Fakiolas, Director of Marine, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases. “Nikkiso’s FSS for ammonia is designed under the principles of redundancy, enhanced reliability and robustness with the highest safety standards for mitigating leakages and slippages.”