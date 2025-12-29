ABS Approval for SHI Floating Nuclear Power Plant Design

[By: ABS]

A Floating Nuclear Power Plant (FNPP) designed by Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), known as the FSMR, featuring two small modular reactors (SMRs) developed by the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI) has received ABS Approval in Principle.

The design, which initially features two SMART100 SMRs, introduces a compartment approach separating the reactor and power generation functions, ultimately allowing the use of a variety of different SMR types. The design also features a modular reactor and safety system within a single containment vessel to enhance safety, simplify testing and shorten construction times.

ABS also conducted an extensive HAZID workshop, not including the reactors, to check for potential hazards in the design.

Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, said: “We see significant potential for floating nuclear power and the technology is developing rapidly, as this innovative design highlights. Our focus is the safe adoption of nuclear at sea and we are proud to use our industry leading insight to support these important steps towards that goal.”

Youngkyu Ahn, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Samsung Heavy Industries said: “This AIP is an important milestone for pioneering the offshore nuclear power generation market. Going forward, Samsung Heavy Industries will continue to develop safe and economical offshore nuclear power plants based on its offshore plant technology.”

Jinyoung Cho, Senior Vice President and Head of KAERI’s Advanced Nuclear Reactor Laboratory, said: “This award of an AIP using SMART100 proves the innovativeness of our nuclear power technology. We will accelerate technology development so that our country can establish itself as a leading country in the marine nuclear power industry.”

SMART100's development prioritized safety improvements, including the integration of a passive safety system capable of maintaining reactor cooling without the need for external power to ensure the safe shutdown and cooling of the reactor during emergencies.