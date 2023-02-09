ABS Appoints Patrick Ryan as CTO to Build Global Maritime Technology

Patrick Ryan, CTO

ABS has appointed Patrick Ryan as Chief Technology Officer to support continued development of ABS as a maritime technology leader.

Having served in the key executive leadership role of ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology since 2019, Ryan’s appointment to CTO reflects the increasingly pivotal role of technology in the global energy transition.

“ABS’ technology and safety leadership is at the heart of the maritime energy transition. It is a time of rapid and dramatic change where ABS’ deep sector insight, built up over 160 years at the forefront of marine and offshore energy innovation, is key to supporting owners as they navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by digitalization and decarbonization,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO. “Patrick’s leadership will ensure our world leading engineering and technology teams continue to build on their reputation for excellence and cutting-edge technology development and support. His appointment underscores how ABS is committed to continuing to lead the industry in the safe application of the technologies we will need to deliver net zero by 2050.”

As CTO, Ryan will serve as the lead technologist for the company, understanding broad industry trends and aligning innovations with ABS’ mission and client needs and he will continue to lead and be responsible for ABS’ global engineering, technology research and development, digital class, engineering software organizations, Global Simulation Center and the Global Ship Systems Center.

Throughout his career as a naval architect, Ryan has always been focused on cutting edge technologies around ships and ship building. Prior to joining ABS, he was in ship design, program management, and engineering leadership roles, at Newport News Shipbuilding. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace and Ocean Engineering, and a Masters in Ocean Engineering.

