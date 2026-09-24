ABS and lomarlabs Team Up to Accelerate Early-Stage, Innovative Solutions

[By ABS]

ABS and lomarlabs have signed a Master Research Collaboration Agreement (MRCA) to explore innovative technologies from early-stage technology companies that aim to reduce emissions, increase fuel efficiency and automate operations in the maritime industry.

The MRCA establishes a framework for both organizations to share expertise and advisory services to engage with the startups to support research, development and testing of novel solutions for maritime applications.

“At ABS, we’ve built deep expertise in evaluating and qualifying novel technologies across the marine and offshore industries. Our systematic approach to technology qualification helps identify design improvements early in the development process. For early-stage technology companies, that’s an important advantage. We are excited to join lomarlabs in supporting the next generation of innovators, bringing ABS’ technical expertise directly into the startup ecosystem where it can make the greatest impact,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“The maritime industry is entering a period where innovation is advancing faster than traditional regulatory frameworks can evolve. Historically, many classification and regulatory requirements were developed through decades of operational experience, but emerging technologies require a more proactive and collaborative approach. That is why close cooperation between innovators, regulators, flag administrations and classification societies such as ABS is so important. By working together, sharing lessons learned and iterating as technologies mature, we can develop robust standards that support innovation while maintaining the highest levels of safety, environmental protection and operational integrity,” said Stylianos Papageorgiou, lomarlabs Managing Director.

The first project under the MRCA is with Blaze Energy to pilot a next-generation, compact, engine-integrated fuel reformer designed to accelerate the practical adoption of alternative fuels in commercial shipping.

“The most important step toward commercial deployment for maritime hardware technology is moving from lab-proven to vessel-proven — demonstrating performance under real operating conditions at sea. We are excited to partner with ABS and lomarlabs, on a program that addresses exactly this challenge. It gives Blaze Energy a structured, accelerated path toward pilot vessel deployment and, ultimately, full regulatory approval. Through our Flex-Fuel Reformer, vessel operators can gain fuel flexibility and stronger regulatory compliance, with complete confidence in its safety and performance,” said Rok Sitar, Blaze Energy Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder.

ABS New Technology Qualification services provide vendors and end-users with a clearly defined approach to confirm new technologies perform intended functions in accordance with defined performance requirements.