ABS and HHI Group to Work Together on Autonomous Vessel Projects

WonHo Joo CTO of HHI; KiSun Chung President and CEO of HHI Holdings and KSOE; SungJoon Kim CTO of KSOE; Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President Global Engineering and Technology; John McDonald, ABS Executive Vice President and COO and DoHyeong Lim CEO of

[By: ABS]

ABS and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) are to work together on a series of autonomous projects.

ABS specialists will work with HHI’s Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and its autonomous navigation subsidiary, Avikus, to integrate autonomous and remote-control functions into vessels. The work will be carried out in compliance with requirements outlined in the ABS Guide for Autonomous and Remote Control Functions. The Guide provides a mix of goal-based and prescriptive requirements set against a wider risk-based approach.

ABS and HHI signed a Strategic Framework Agreement at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which will lead to a series of Joint Development Projects (JDPs).

“Autonomous vessels will have a significant role to play in the future of maritime transportation but they will need to be at least as safe as existing vessels. It will take extensive research and development activity, teamwork and sharing of expertise among the leading maritime players to get us there. That’s why this agreement is a game changer, as it unites ABS’ insight with HHI’s expertise to develop practical applications of the technology,” said John McDonald, ABS Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

“It is very meaningful to work on long-term joint development of autonomous ships with ABS. This is a key topic in the future of shipbuilding and of the maritime industry. We look forward to comprehensive cooperation for the development of practical autonomous ships, including safety management, and remote control, along with the advancement of navigation automation technology, led by HHI group,” said Sung Joon KIM, CTO of KSOE.

ABS has been working with leading companies on autonomous and remote control vessel projects all over the world. Together these projects informed development of the ABS Guide for Autonomous and Remote Control Functions. A copy of the Guide is available for download here.

