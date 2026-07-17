ABP Southampton Welcomes Record-Breaking Vehicle Carrier Glovis Lighthouse

[By ABP Ports]

The Glovis Lighthouse called at ABP Southampton on the 14th of July.

It is the largest vehicle carrier to call at the Port of Southampton by capacity.

The vessel is making its maiden voyage, with Southampton being its first port call in Europe.

Glovis Lighthouse can carry up to 10,800 car equivalent units (CEU) and measures 230 metres in length, making it among the largest class of car carriers available to date.

The vessel called at Southampton's recently deepened and lengthened berth at Solent Gateway.

Associated British Ports (ABP) was delighted to welcome the Glovis Lighthouse to the Port of Southampton this week, the largest vehicle carrier to call at the port by capacity and one of the largest and newest vessels of its type in the world. The vessel’s arrival highlighted both Southampton’s role as a leading destination port for global automotive makers and ABP’s investment to facilitate the very largest vessels in the world.

The vessel arrived at Southampton's Solent Gateway facility on its maiden voyage and first port call in Europe.

Paul Reeves, Head of Commercial, ABP said: "We are delighted to have welcomed the Glovis Lighthouse to the Port of Southampton and to Solent Gateway on its first visit to Europe. As the largest vehicle carrier by capacity ever to call at Southampton, its arrival demonstrates the benefits of our investment in Solent Gateway and reinforces Southampton's position as a leading hub for the automotive industry and international trade."

The Glovis Lighthouse is one of the world's largest vehicle carrier ships, with capacity for 10,800 car equivalent units (CEU). It measures 230 metres in length and 40 metres in width and represents the latest generation of ships serving the global automotive industry. The dual-fuel vessel is capable of operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 24% when compared to conventional fuels. Its energy efficiency performance significantly exceeds current regulatory standards.

Mark Bath, General Manager at Wainwright Bros & Co Ltd, ship’s agent for the Glovis Lighthouse said “We’re delighted to be playing our key role in making this historic vessel call happen. As a Southampton based Agent with a proud heritage going to back to our formation in the city in 1899 its great to play our part in keeping Southampton at the forefront of the global automotive logistics trade. Wainwright Bros. is proud to act as appointed Port Agent for Glovis since 2010 and we look forward to continuing to enable their calls to Southampton and working closely with the expert team at ABP.”

The vessel's arrival showcases the enhanced capabilities of Solent Gateway, ABP's newest automotive terminal at the Port of Southampton. The Glovis Lighthouse berthed at the recently deepened and lengthened berth at Solent Gateway, part of an investment programme designed to accommodate the new generation of larger vehicle carriers entering global trade routes.

As one of the United Kingdom's leading automotive gateways, Solent Gateway plays a vital role in connecting vehicle manufacturers with international markets. The successful handling of Glovis Lighthouse demonstrates how investment in Southampton's infrastructure is enabling the port to support larger ships, growing trade volumes and the evolving needs of the global automotive sector.

A plaque and key ceremony was held onboard to commemorate the vessel's maiden call at the Port of Southampton and first arrival in Europe. The visit marks another milestone for Southampton's automotive operations and highlights the port's ability to accommodate the latest generation of vehicle carrier vessels serving international trade routes.