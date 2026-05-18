ABB to Power Two Coastal Hydrographic Vessels for Spanish Navy

[By: ABB]

ABB has secured a contract with Spanish state-owned shipbuilding and design company Navantia to supply two forthcoming Spanish Navy coastal hydrographic vessels (BHC) with a complete DC-based power distribution and propulsion system.

Scheduled for delivery by 2028, the new vessels will play a critical role in mapping and studying Spain’s coastal waters, contributing to national defense, environmental monitoring, and maritime safety. ABB’s integrated scope of supply – comprising Onboard DC Grid™ with PEMS™ power and energy management system, transformers, thruster motors, and batteries – will optimize the vessels’ energy efficiency and operational flexibility while minimizing fuel consumption and emissions. As part of the project, ABB will also handle all system integration processes including engineering, testing, and commissioning for the ABB scope.

Onboard DC Grid™ is a compact and lightweight modular power system platform ideally suited to specialized vessels operating in complex environments. Highly configurable, it supports the simplest to the most demanding applications in the low- to mid-power range, while its best-in-class fault tolerance maximizes safety and reliability of the new vessels. In combination with ABB’s PEMS™ power and energy management system, Onboard DC Grid™ will optimize the hydrographic vessels’ total power resources including variable speed generators, energy storage systems and easy integration of future energy sources.

“ABB has shown to be a dependable and capable technology partner over our two previous collaborations involving the Spanish Navy. This collaboration will enhance the new hydrographic vessels performance and energy efficiency,” commented Alberto Cervantes, Director of Corvettes and Maritime Action Ships Business, Navantia. “The forthcoming coastal hydrographic vessels will operate in demanding environments, where the energy efficiency, reliability and flexibility of ABB’s Onboard DC Grid™ will prove invaluable.”

“We are honored that Navantia and the Spanish Navy have once again chosen ABB’s power solution for these two new coastal hydrographic vessels,” said Sindre Satre, Business Line Manager, Coast Guard and Navy, ABB’s Marine & Ports division. “We look forward to taking the next step in our partnership with both parties as we collaborate on this exciting project, which underscores our dedication to advancing naval innovation through electrification and digitalization.”

In May 2023, ABB won a breakthrough order with Navantia to retrofit the Spanish Navy flagship, Juan Carlos I, with an electric propulsion system including two Azipod® units. Later that year, it secured a second contract with the shipyard to supply a complete DC-based power and distribution system to Poseidon, a Spanish Navy for submarine rescue and other subaquatic interventions (BAM-IS).

A trusted supplier and integrator of first-class power and propulsion technology, ABB is growing its presence in the coast guard and naval market. ABB’s recent orders in this segment include contracts for the Canadian Coast Guard and Finnish Border Guard as well as for German, Spanish, Dutch and Belgian navies.