ABB Releases Edition of Generations – Harnessing the Power of Change

ABB is pleased to announce the release of the 2022 edition of Generations, presenting the business perspectives, ambitions and success stories of a diverse group of industry thought leaders and pioneers alongside in-depth technical insight from ABB’s in-house experts.



With ‘Harnessing the power of change’ as its theme, this year’s Generations turns the spotlight on the innovators and experts challenging convention to deliver benefits for commerce, society and the planet. It also highlights ABB’s commitment to making the maritime industry safer, smarter and more sustainable by providing innovative electric, automated and digital solutions and promoting social progress.



Readers gain insight into the measures and solutions targeting to minimize the impact of underwater radiated noise – a growing concern for shipowners worldwide – and learn how ports and transport hubs can safeguard the electric grids that serve them. Meanwhile, an Italian ferry operator describes the transition of an iconic ferry from diesel to hybrid-electric propulsion, and a Norwegian shipbuilder and designer introduces a potential ‘silver-bullet’ solution for truly sustainable shipping.



Generations 2022 also provides technical details from ABB’s research into environmentally friendly maritime solutions, including a fusion-powered container vessel concept, a fuel cell-fed hybrid power and propulsion system, vessel power trains based on hybrid batteries and fuel cells, and a hydrogen-based shore power system.

