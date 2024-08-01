ABB Modernizes MS Amera with DC Technology and Shore Connection

[By: ABB]

To further improve the efficiency and sustainability of its fleet, Germany-based cruise operator Phoenix Reisen has modernized its 205-meter, 835-passenger capacity ship MS Amera. The vessel is now equipped with ABB’s Onboard DC Grid™ power system platform and shore connection for improved efficiency and safety, as well as lower emissions. Following successful commissioning and sea trials, Amera has become the first cruise ship retrofitted with Onboard DC Grid™.

The turnkey project involved the replacement of the vessel’s AC system with modern DC technology. As a DC-based power distribution system, Onboard DC Grid™ allows the simple and cost-effective integration of energy sources and loads in a compact, lightweight and functional setup. The key benefits include safer and more efficient vessel operations thanks to the system’s high fault tolerance. In addition, the vessel is future-proofed as it can be equipped to allow efficient integration of new, low-carbon energy sources such as batteries and fuel cells. This will also support operations in emission control areas such as the Norwegian fjords.

“Our aim is to be a leader in sustainable cruising, providing unforgettable travel experiences in some of the world’s most beautiful locations while protecting fragile local ecosystems,” said Johannes Zurnieden, Founder and CEO, Phoenix Reisen. “We are working towards more efficient and environmentally friendly operations across our fleet and having completed the modernization of Amera together with ABB, we are confident we are on the right track to achieve this objective.”

ABB’s shore connection system will help Amera reduce emissions during port calls. Typically, shore connection can help to reduce daily emissions of cruise ships by 35 percent when they are docked eight hours per day. Meanwhile, the onboard power setup will be managed by ABB’s integrated PEMS™ power and energy management system, which will ensure optimal use of the vessel’s power resources.

“At ABB, we are fully committed to working with customers toward electrification. Modernization projects, in this case converting the complete power plant from AC to DC and integrating shore connection technology, play a significant part in those efforts,” said Tomas Arhippainen, Head of Marine Service and Digital, ABB Marine & Ports. “Amera is the first cruise ship to be retrofitted with Onboard DC Grid™, making this a milestone project for us, Phoenix Reisen and indeed the cruise industry as a whole. This project proves that the benefits of increased efficiency and safety are available not only for newbuild, but also for existing vessels.”



ABB’s full scope of supply comprises drives, motors and generators, transformer, PEMS™, automation technology and shore connection.