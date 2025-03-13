A/S Dan-Bunkering Strengthens Team with a Head of Dry Cargo

A/S Dan-Bunkering Ltd. is glad to announce that Bjarke Poulsen has joined Dan-Bunkering Europe as a Fuel Supplier & Head of Dry Cargo.

Bjarke brings with him over 13 years of extensive experience as a Bunker Manager, along with a strong background in bunker procurement from a large global dry cargo ship operator. His expertise and deep industry knowledge will play a vital role in expanding Dan-Bunkering’s presence and offerings within the dry cargo sector.

Michel Dominique Thomsen, Commercial Director, Dan-Bunkering Europe, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Bjarke to our European team. His industry experience, market understanding, and strong network will make him a valuable addition to our team. Bjarke will be responsible for driving the development of our services and value offerings to our customers within the Dry Cargo segment, collaborating closely with our team of Fuel Suppliers across our European offices, which are already dedicated to this area of our business.”

Bjarke is based in our Copenhagen office.

