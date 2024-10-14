A Pair of RAmparts 2800-SD Vessels delivered to ADNOC by ADSB

[By: Robert Allan Ltd.]

Robert Allan Ltd. is pleased to announce the successful delivery of a pair of RAmparts 2800-SD Azimuthing Stern Drive (ASD) tugs, built by Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding (ADSB) for ADNOC Group.

The newly completed vessels, named ADNOC TB01 and ADNOC TB02, were designed to meet ADNOC’s specific requirements and for operations in the harsh Middle East environment, and are a development of the successful RAmparts 2800 series of vessels.

Some key features of this design include:

Shallow draft hullform (SD)

Large open deck aft

Outfitted for fire fighting and oil spill response

MLC 2006 compliant accommodation

Designed for operations in high ambient air temperatures and high seawater temperatures

Vessel duties include:

Ship assist

Harbour and Coastal Towing

SBM Hose Handling

Fire fighting

Oil spill response, and

Search and Rescue

The large aft deck is fitted with a deck crane, tow hook, gob eye, tow pins, and a capstan, and includes storage for a gangway and tanker basket. There is also access to the below deck oil spill response equipment stores.

Particulars of the RAmparts 2800-SD series are:

Length Overall: 28 m

Beam, moulded: 11.8 m

Depth, moulded: 4.48 m

International Gross Tonnage: 390

The vessels were designed and constructed to comply with all applicable Rules and Regulations of Bureau Veritas, with the following notations:

1 ? Hull, ? MACH, TUG (STANDARDIZED DESIGN BOLLARD PULL = 64 T), FIRE-FIGHTING 1, INWATERSURVEY, AUT-UMS, UNRESTRICTED NAVIGATION, GREEN PASSPORT

Tank capacities are as follows:

Fuel oil: 130 m3

Potable water: 28 m3

Sea trial results showed that both vessels met all requirements for the design, with a bollard pull of 64 tonnes achieved.

The main propulsion for the vessels comprises a pair of Cummins QSK60-M, IMO Tier 2 certified diesel engines, each rated 2,700 bHP at 1,800 rpm, and driving a Schottel SRP 430FP Z-drive unit with Ø2350mm propeller.

The electrical plants consist of two identical Cummins QSB-7 diesel gensets, each with a power output of 150 ekW 400V, 3-Phase, 50 Hz.

The machinery space is fitted with oversized ventilation fans to address the elevated design ambient temperatures.

The vessels include accommodations for 8 persons each, with abundant galley stores and refrigerated/freezer stores included in the lower accommodations’ spaces.