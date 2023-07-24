90 Crowley Vessels Recognized for Safety by Chamber of Shipping of America

Pictured left to right: Garrett Huffman, CSA Chairman; Chief Engineer Tom Mahoney, MV Florida; Captain Tom Conlon, MV Pennsylvania; Captain Nick Washabau, MV Lone Star State; and Rear Admiral Richard Timme, Commander, Eighth U.S. Coast Guard District

[By: Crowley]

Crowley has been recognized by the Chamber of Shipping of America (CSA) with Jones F. Devlin Awards for the safe operations of 90 company-owned or -managed vessels.

The Devlin Award publicly recognizes the skills and dedication of the men and women who are responsible for safe vessel operations and is presented to vessels that have operated for two full years or more without a crew member losing a full turn at watch because of an occupational injury.

Through the diligent service of Crowley’s captains and crews in 2022, they achieved 523 cumulative years of accident-free service of its vessels around the world, ranging from two to 24 years without a loss time injury across the fleet, which include tugboats, tank vessels and container ships.

“The Devlin Awards recognize and celebrate the exceptional individuals within our company who have consistently raised the bar to exemplify our foundational value of safety,” said Cole Cosgrove, vice president of support services, Crowley Shipping. “With safety integral to everything we do – at sea and shoreside, we are honored to share our appreciation of our mariners’ hard work and dedication, keeping our people and communities safe.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.