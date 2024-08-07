55th Annual USS Admiral of the Ocean Sea Award

[By: The United Seamen’s Service]

The United Seamen’s Service (USS) announces the 55th annual Admiral of the Ocean Sea (AOTOS) Awards will be presented to Tim Nolan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the TOTE Group, Augustin “Augie” Tellez, Executive Vice President of the Seafarers International Union (SIU) and Daniel J. Thorogood, Chief Executive Officer of Fairwater.

A Special AOTOS Recognition Plaque will be presented to ILWU Local 142 and Hawaii Longshore Division for their response to Maui being hit by a catastrophic wildfire that spread throughout the Community of Lahaina in August 2023.

The traditional silver statuette of Christopher Columbus – the first Admiral of the Ocean Sea – will be presented at a gala dinner and dance on Friday, October 25, 2024, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. American seafarers will also be recognized for heroism and bravery during the event.

For more than 50 years, USS has presented the AOTOS Award, widely regarded as the most prestigious accolade in the maritime sector, to individuals and organizations that have made exceptional contributions to the advancement of seafarers and the U.S. maritime industry.

LTG Kenneth R. Wykle, USA, (Ret.), USS AOTOS Committee Chairman, noted, "We are proud to announce our three very deserving AOTOS Award honorees, all of whom have made significant contributions to the maritime industry. As the leader of TOTE, Tim Nolan is playing a critical role in the Jones Act trade with TOTE Maritime Alaska and TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico. For nearly 50 years, Augie Tellez has been an active leader with SIU and has been dedicated to protecting the well-being of seafarers throughout his entire career. Dan Thorogood is committed to ensuring Fairwater operates at the highest standards and prioritizes safety for seafarers, employees, cargo and the environment. These industry leaders have shown an unwavering commitment to advancing the maritime industry and protecting our seafarers’ best interests.”

Tim Nolan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the TOTE Group, has a long and distinguished record of service that has benefitted the maritime industry. During his more-than-10 years at TOTE, Mr. Nolan has left an indelible mark on the U.S-flag industry. Under his leadership, TOTE has made significant investments in new and refitted American-flag vessels, which are critical to advancing the U.S.-flag industry. Mr. Nolan also led the TOTE Services business line to develop a vessel construction management company for the five MARAD-owned National Security Multi-Mission vessels.

TOTE has built a well-earned reputation as one of our industry's most reliable and efficient carriers, as well as a trusted employer of mariners. It encompasses some of the leading transportation companies in the U.S. domestic market, including TOTE Maritime Alaska and TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, both of which have been operating in the Jones Act Trade for decades.

Looking to the future, Mr. Nolan is ensuring TOTE is a strong steward of the environment, which is demonstrated by the investment of millions of dollars to make TOTE the first company in the world to convert its fleet of vessels to liquified natural gas (LNG), the cleanest maritime fuel available in the global market.

Augustin “Augie” Tellez, Executive Vice President of the Seafarers International Union (SIU), has dedicated his entire career to ensuring the well-being of SIU members and to the preservation and growth of the U.S.-flag maritime industry. His collaborative approach was critical during the height of the pandemic when all segments of the American maritime community worked together during unprecedented circumstances. He remains a valuable, insightful liaison with SIU’s colleagues within government, the armed forces, management and other maritime labor unions.

Mr. Tellez has worked his way up the ranks to his current position, to which he was elected in 2005 and has subsequently been re-elected multiple times. He joined the SIU in 1975 after graduating from the entry program at the Paul Hall Center’s Lundeberg School of Seamanship. He has been involved in many facets of the SIU during his nearly 50-year career, including contract implementation, education and training and collective bargaining to secure benefits for SIU members.

Mr. Tellez has participated on many committees that have focused on the seafarer’s well-being. He has spearheaded initiatives across multiple aspects of the industry, including shipboard safety, leading to innovative safety programs at Paul Hall Center as well as training, which led to the Coast Guard-accepted training document designed to help facilitate compliance with complex international maritime regulations. Mr. Tellez’s commitment to the prosperity of the SIU members has been demonstrated throughout his nearly five-decade career.

Daniel J. Thorogood is Chief Executive Officer of Fairwater, a recently created Jones Act energy and chemical transportation solutions provider. Fairwater is active in all major Jones Act coastwise tank vessel trades focused on safely transporting petroleum products, chemical parcels, and Alaskan crude oil via a diverse, owned fleet of 31 tankers and articulated tug-barges. Fairwater also provides ship management to third-party vessels and engineering and construction services. Fairwater is a joint venture between global maritime and logistics companies SEACOR Holdings and Crowley.

Before serving in his current role, Mr. Thorogood spent 16 years serving as President and CEO of Seabulk, which was a leading transportation and maritime solutions provider across the U.S and Caribbean markets. Seabulk provided U.S. coastwise energy and chemical transportation, harbor towing, and bunkering operations in the U.S and Caribbean as well as liner services and third-party vessel management. Prior to joining Seabulk, he held various positions within Seabulk’s parent company, SEACOR, developing his expertise in offshore marine services and logistics investments. He previously served as the Chairman of Trailer Bridge Inc.

Mr. Thorogood is honored to be taking the helm of the U.S. Merchant Marine’s newest, most diversified, Jones Act energy transportation company. Fairwater launches with a commitment to build lasting customer partnerships and to continuously evolve and deliver “innovative, high-performance” services and solutions.

The ILWU Local 142 and Hawaii Longshore Division is recognized for their response in August 2023 as Maui was hit by a catastrophic wildfire that spread throughout the Community of Lahaina. The ILWU upheld its tradition of answering our nation’s call on the days following this tragedy. America’s ILWU workers responded with life-saving supplies and humanitarian support that helped save lives and restore hope and dignity to the stricken population.

Proceeds from the AOTOS event benefit USS community services abroad for the U.S. merchant marine, seafarers of all nations, and U.S. government and military members overseas. For AOTOS 2024, David W. Heindel, President of the Seafarers International Union, will serve as Dinner Chairman. F. Anthony Naccarato of American Maritime Officers Service and Joseph J. Cox, Cox Maritime LLC will be serving as National Committee Co-Chairmen. USS is led by President Edward R. Morgan and Executive Director Roger T. Korner.

For inquiries regarding the gala, tickets, and advertising in the journal, please reach out to the USS AOTOS Coordinators Lisa Aurichio or June Chin at [email protected] or (732) 817-0400. To directly contact USS, kindly call (201) 369-1100.