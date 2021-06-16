27th International Maritime Hall of Fame Awards Dinner

From left: Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity Cruises; James R. Mara, Metropolitan Marine Maintenance Contractors' Association; James I. Newsome, South Carolina Ports Authoriy; Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Tsakos Energy Navigation Corp.; Lois K. Zabrocky, Internation

The Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey announced today it will host its 27th International Maritime Hall of Fame Awards Dinner on October 5, 2021. The dinner will be held at a new venue: Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

“Now that restrictions are being lifted in the New York area, we are thrilled to be holding our prestigious awards dinner after postponing our 2020 event due to COVID-19. Often a sold-out affair, our dinner not only honors senior leaders in the industry, but also serves as an industry-wide networking opportunity,” said Ed Kelly, Executive Director, Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey. “We are especially excited about our new venue, Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers, which has a beautiful view of the Hudson River.”

The 27th International Maritime Hall of Fame Award Honorees who were initially scheduled to be recognized in 2020 will instead be honored at the event in 2021. They are:

· Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises Inc., Miami, FL

· James R. Mara, President Emeritus, Metropolitan Marine Maintenance Contractors' Association, Rutherford, NJ

· James I. Newsome III, President and CEO, South Carolina Ports Authority, Charleston, SC

· Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, President and CEO, Tsakos Energy Navigation Corp., Athens, Greece

· Lois K. Zabrocky, President, CEO and Director, International Seaways Inc., New York City

Previously purchased tickets, sponsorship, and souvenir journal advertising sales will be automatically applied to the new date.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.