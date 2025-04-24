175th Anniversary of San Francisco Bar Pilots Honored by California

[By San Francisco Bar Pilots]

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Bar Pilots were presented with a resolution from the California legislature commemorating the organization's 175th anniversary. On April 22, 1850, during the first legislative session of the new State of California, elected officials passed laws to create the first state-licensed Bar Pilots. Since then, the Bar Pilots have continuously served the State of California and its residents by providing critical navigation services to commercial vessels in the San Francisco Bay and its tributaries.

“For 175 years, the Bar Pilots have been hard at work to ensure that the San Francisco Bay continues to be a robust trade hub and a model for environmental sustainability,” said Sen. Timothy Grayson, Sen. Jesse Arreguín, and Sen. Scott Wiener in a joint statement. “We look forward to supporting the Bar Pilots as they oversee the San Francisco Bay and its waterways for another 175 years.”

While the work of the San Francisco Bar Pilots has evolved over the past 175 years, some things remain the same: the Pilots still board vessels 11 miles west of the Golden Gate Bridge via a traditional rope ladder. And, most importantly, their core mission still stands true: protecting the public, environment, and regional economy through the safe and efficient navigation of vessels.

“Our ports are a major economic driver in the Bay Area and the greater State of California, and these ports cannot function without the crucial work of the San Francisco Bar Pilots,” said Asm. Diane Papan and Asm. Lori Wilson, authors of the Assembly’s member resolution. “We are proud to recognize the rich history of the organization and the importance of pilotage service in the San Francisco Bay and beyond on such a special day.”

Today, there are almost 50 state-regulated pilot associations across the country that keep America’s economy moving. The San Francisco Bar Pilots are a critical component of the Bay Area's supply chain and are proud to be a part of the network of piloting professionals that are dedicated to safety, service, protection of the environment, and growth of the economy.

“It is an incredible honor to celebrate the Bar Pilots’ 175 years of service to the State of California today,” said Capt. John Carlier, President of the San Francisco Bar Pilots. “This milestone would not be possible without the scores of pilots who, for the last 175 years, have made it their life’s work to protect the San Francisco Bay through the safe navigation of the many vessels that call our ports.”