175D Lands Repeat Order From Royal Canadian Navy

[By: Everllence]

Group Ocean, the Canadian marine-services company, has ordered 4 × 12V175D-MM high-speed engines – each rated at 1,860 kWm, 1,800 rpm and IMO Tier III – in connection with the construction of 2 × 24m ASD (Azimuth Stern Drive) harbour tugs for the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN). This repeat order follows that for four identical tugs featuring the same engine configuration from earlier in the decade.

Silvia Stefan – Director Governmental Projects, Everllence Canada – said: “Everllence Canada’s participation reinforces the Federal Government’s commitment to domestic, industrial growth. This selection of Everllence’s 175D engines ensures that the maintenance, service and technical support for these vessels remain rooted in Canada, supporting high-skilled jobs and maritime self-sufficiency.”

Known as the Naval Large Tug (NLT) project, the new vessels are based on a proven Robert Allan Ltd. RAmparts 2400 design and are designed for a bollard pull of 60 T and top speed of 12 knots. They will provide towing, firefighting and other critical support services to both Canada’s Atlantic and Pacific Maritime Forces. Delivery of the first shipset is scheduled for October 2026, with the second due in July 2027.

Christian Mueller – Managing Director, Everllence Canada – said: “Our Canadian service teams in Vancouver and Halifax are trained and qualified to support the 175D and, indeed, all other engines aboard RCN vessels. This contract increases our motivation to grow and invest in Canada and our local people.”

The order stems from Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy that aims to rebuild a strong, sustainable domestic marine sector. It is part of a governmental plan to provide more meaningful business opportunities to companies across the country to help its marine sector grow and thrive.

Ben Andres – Vice President, Head of Medium & High-Speed, Four Stroke Marine, Everllence – said: “A repeat order is a statement of trust and a significant stamp of approval for our local organisation in Canada. In general, Everllence’s 175D engine population in Canada is growing in popularity among both commercial and governmental operators where its versatility satisfies a broad range of auxiliary and main-propulsion applications.”