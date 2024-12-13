(Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2024 edition.)

Fossil fuels have dominated marine propulsion for over a century. Since the first Industrial Revolution, industries have increasingly mechanized operations based on a foundation of hydrocarbon-based energy. The maritime industry was no exception, although it took a slow-to-adopt approach that’s become its trademark.

In the transitions from sail to steam to internal combustion engines, fossil fuels have played the lead role. And through each evolution, the marine industry has sought to improve its efficiency, motivating manufacturers and owners to squeeze more bang into every drop.

The industry now finds itself at a critical juncture. A global paradigm shift seeks improved efficiency not just for economic reasons but for mitigating the industry’s environmental impact.

Environmental concerns have accelerated the use of emission control technologies and cleaner fuels. Regulators and industry bodies have imposed sweeping measures to address both real and perceived dangers posed by the industry’s dependence on fossil fuel. This push aligns with a broader global movement to address climate change and reduce fossil fuel reliance, motivating stakeholders to explore alternatives.

Gimme Fuel, Gimme Fire

The alternatives, however, still need to deliver the horsepower to propel the industry forward. Many of the available alternatives provide viability in terms of emissions but fall short when it comes to safety and efficiency.

Enter hydrogen.

Known for its high energy density, hydrogen has gained momentum as a key player in the quest for cleaner energy solutions. Due to its potential to generate energy safely, efficiently and with water as the only byproduct of combustion, hydrogen has become an attractive option for reducing the industry's environmental impact.

Its potential was recognized early in industries like aerospace and automotive where its high energy-to-weight ratio made it appealing for transport applications, though widespread adoption was hindered by infrastructure challenges. As motivation and interest in decarbonization grew, the maritime sector began investigating.

Importantly, hydrogen offers flexibility. It can be used in fuel cells to power electric propulsion systems or in specially designed engines, giving designers and builders options. The industry saw its first milestone with delivery of the dual-fuel passenger shuttle Hydroville in 2017, developed by CMB.Tech, that marked a significant step in scaling hydrogen fuel technologies.

Pieter Huyskens, Director of Research, Development & Innovation for Damen, notes that “These dual-fuel systems provide flexibility for vessel operators, ensuring vessels can run on diesel when hydrogen is unavailable while still pushing the technology forward. Damen is now collaborating on multiple projects with CMB.Tech to leverage their knowledge and experience on hydrogen implementation with the standardized shipbuilding approach of Damen.”

The industry continues its hydrogen exploration with projects like Zero Emission Industries’ (ZEI) cutting-edge fuel cell systems. Founded in 2018, ZEI offers hydrogen fuel cell powertrains specifically tailored for maritime use. CEO Joe Pratt explains, “The maritime industry is comprised of vessels and equipment that use significant amounts of power for long periods of time, making electrification only possible through hydrogen.”

Collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) has been critical in advancing hydrogen-compatible engines and generators. These efforts are facilitating innovation through technologies that integrate engines and generators with advanced controls and automation, safety systems, simulations and digital twins, and hydrogen-specific management software.

Advanced electronic controls are key to optimizing hydrogen fuel systems. Collaborations between vessel operators and OEMs have resulted in control systems that enable efficient fuel usage and enhance vessel automation. Automated systems allow real-time adjustments in fuel consumption, improving both safety and operational efficiency.

Hydrogen’s volatility necessitates stringent safety measures. ZEI is pioneering safety protocols for hydrogen storage and handling aboard vessels. By working with OEMs, they have introduced innovative safety equipment such as leak-detection sensors and pressure-management systems, ensuring that hydrogen-powered ships meet the highest safety standards.

Companies like ABS have collaborated with tech firms to develop digital ecosystems that integrate hydrogen management software into existing maritime operations, offering real-time data analysis and predictive maintenance.

Collaboration & Challenges

Despite hydrogen's promise, infrastructure challenges remain. The industry is actively addressing these by partnering with private and public entities to develop scalable hydrogen solutions, demonstrating once again that innovation across the maritime sector is dependent on close collaboration between all stakeholders.

Naval architecture firm Glosten has been pioneering hydrogen-fueled vessels at the design stage, working closely with shipbuilders and classification societies to refine hydrogen fuel cell systems for marine applications. Designing a research vessel in partnership with Siemens, ABS and Scripps, Glosten’s work in innovative designs has been instrumental in demonstrating the feasibility of hydrogen for larger maritime applications, addressing safety, space and operational challenges.

Organizations like the California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) represent a collaborative effort that aligns the interests of maritime and shoreside in the development of hydrogen-focused port infrastructure. “We’re seeing increased engagement from frontline port communities who want to ensure that that their communities are part of the evolution of cleaner and safer ports,” says Katrina Fritz, CHBC’s President & CEO.

For its part, ZEI’s innovations extend to solutions like “FTcase,” a portable refueling system that allows vessels to refuel with hydrogen at any dock without needing dedicated infrastructure. This type of innovation makes hydrogen as convenient as diesel in maritime applications. CEO Pratt notes, “Our goal is to make hydrogen fueling as simple as using diesel today, enabling a smooth transition for the industry.”

While these forward-looking companies are developing scalable storage and refueling solutions or investing in research and development to refine the technology, governments are increasingly developing the regulatory frameworks and offering incentives to build necessary infrastructure and support hydrogen adoption.

ABS is working to develop the necessary regulatory framework for hydrogen-powered vessels, cooperating with organizations like Damen to ensure they meet stringent safety and operational standards. Likewise, CHBC’s Fritz notes that federal support is critical for building community buy-in, maintaining an excellent safety record and “working with codes and standards-making bodies to ensure infrastructure is built, operated and maintained in a safe and compliant manner.”

The growing demand for hydrogen across all sectors makes ZEI’s Pratt optimistic, despite challenges: “Demand incentivizes production, which lowers costs and increases adoption. This helps maritime as well as land-based industry.”

Beyond Fossil Fuels

The combination of growing environmental awareness and stricter compliance requirements is effectively driving the maritime industry beyond its traditional reliance on fossil fuels. And hydrogen is emerging as a promising alternative, offering a pathway to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Technological innovation, collaboration and regulatory support are ensuring that infrastructure, supply chains and regulatory frameworks can support the adoption of hydrogen fuel and advance the industry’s clean energy transition safely and effectively. – MarEx

Regular contributor Chad Fuhrmann is the founder of Revolution Consulting X Engineering.