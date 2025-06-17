Oil and Water

(Article originally published in Mar/Apr 2025 edition.)

The concept of lubrication dates back millennia. Evidence indicates that Egyptians used olive oil to facilitate the movement of massive pyramid stones, reducing friction and easing transportation. Similarly, analyses have shown that they applied tallow – animal fat – to wheels, serving as an early form of industrial lubricant.

In the maritime context, the transition from sail to steam in the 19th century introduced high-speed mechanical components that required more effective lubrication. Initially, natural oils proved to be sufficient, but as engine designs became more complex, generating greater friction and heat, the demand for better lubricants led to the development of mineral-based oils.

The 20th century, with its advances in modern propulsion such as high-speed diesels and turbines, inspired further progress with the introduction of additives to enhance oil performance. These additives reduced corrosion by improving the longevity of the oil itself and boosting characteristics that allowed oils to suspend particles that otherwise might lead to excessive mechanical wear and early failure.

The evolution continues today. "We're always focusing on innovation and supporting shipowners and operators in new ways," says Eda Gökay, Global Marine and Energy Marketing Manager at Castrol.

CBM & AI

Not only are advances in lube oil continuing to improve the overall quality of the fluid itself, but the ability to monitor and test the condition of lubricants is simultaneously evolving.

Condition-based monitoring (CBM), as an example, allows for better prediction of engine maintenance requirements based on chemical, contaminant and even behavioral analysis of the fluid within the system or equipment. "The maritime industry is evolving rapidly, with increasing demands for sustainability, efficiency and adaptability to new regulations," adds Gökay. "We're pioneering the lubrication-as-a-service approach in response."

According to MAN ES analyses, half of all engine issues stem from lubricating oil.

The good news is that up to 70 percent of those issues are detectable before they lead to unnecessary wear or failure. Castrol, itself a stalwart of oil and additives in heavy industry for over 125 years, considers CBM as the key to detecting faults before they become serious, particularly when dealing with the complexities and unknowns of new fuels like biodiesels and LNG.

With these complexities and unknowns in mind, Castrol has launched Castrol Smart Monitor. Similar to a medical exam that relies on blood testing to provide evidence of a person's overall wellbeing, Castrol Smart Monitor provides constant testing and analysis to determine the "health" and operating condition of critical machinery. While lube oil analysis is nothing new in maritime, traditional used oil analyses offer only an average of four data points annually, depending on the application.

Castrol Smart Monitor, by comparison, provides up to 8,000 data points annually, allowing customers to monitor oil quality in real time. This potentially avoids unnecessary downtime and, more importantly, prevents potential harm to personnel and equipment by predicting problems before they result in failure.

Add artificial intelligence (AI) to the mix, and companies across the industry are leveraging the real-time data advantages that CBM and AI offer to assist their clients in improving operational efficiency and reliability. AI algorithms analyze sensor data to predict potential failures, allowing for proactive maintenance.

Shell has developed its own smart oil condition-monitoring system, offering real-time insights to minimize operational disruptions. The company's LubeMonitor system is a platform that integrates onboard oil testing data with engine operating conditions to optimize maintenance strategies.

COMPLIANCE CHALLENGES

Regulatory compliance is a key consideration for maritime operators.

Agencies such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and its Vessel General Permit (VGP) mandate the use of biodegradable lubricants in certain applications including propulsion and hydraulic systems. While conventional mineral oils may be cheaper, non-compliance with VGP standards exposes operators to significant environmental and financial risks.

Any infraction can lead to staggering financial penalties. But lubricant providers and vessel operators have struggled with finding VGP-compliant lubricants that adequately reduce that risk but still offer prolonged fluid life, reduced maintenance and fewer unplanned outages.

Several companies are leveraging technology with this concern top of mind. Collaboration between industry, the EPA and international organizations such as the IMO are helping establish practical standards that mitigate environmental impact.

Interestingly, the evolution of lubricants and additives seems to be coming full circle with the re-introduction of non-mineral based oils that satisfy all of these concerns for heavy industrial applications.

"Traditionally, vegetable-based environmentally acceptable lubricants (EALs) struggled to match the performance of mineral oils," says Ronald Boffa, Chevron's Lead Inland Marine Specialist. Early EALs were notorious for degrading seals, for example. However, advances in synthetics and plant-derived base stocks have made great strides in resolving these issues.

"Next-generation synthetic EALs now offer wear protection, superior material compatibility and integrate seamlessly with modern equipment," adds Boffa, "reducing the risk of breakdowns and lowering lifecycle costs."

Modern synthetic EALs such as those developed by Chevron are formulated with renewable base oils, offering both biodegradability and superior performance. Some exceed the VGP's requirement of breaking down by 60 percent or more within 28 days. These lubricants also deliver excellent stability, service life and enhanced protection.

Operators now benefit from extended oil change intervals, reduced maintenance needs and an overall improved return on investment.

While synthetic EALs may have a higher initial cost compared to traditional lubricants, their long-term financial advantages far outweigh the upfront investment. In addition, the extensive technical support both onsite and remotely – thanks to AI and CBM – allow Chevron, Shell, Castrol and others to provide fleet surveys, fluid condition monitoring and customized maintenance plans that support safety and operational efficiency.

COLLABORATION & GROWTH

Successful adoption of any innovation requires wide collaboration.

OEMs work with lubricant manufacturers to develop oils tailored to specific engine designs while regulators and class societies ensure compliance with safety and environmental standards. Industry forums and training sessions provide operators with the knowledge needed to leverage modern fluid technologies.

"We want to empower operators with the knowledge and resources needed to make informed decisions," emphasizes Chevron's Boffa. "Education ensures the full potential of these advancements is realized."

The marine lubricants market is poised for growth, driven by increased adoption of AI, IoT and sustainable technologies. Real-time oil condition monitoring and predictive maintenance will become standard practice.

"We're unlocking a new generation of condition monitoring for our customers," notes Castrol's Gökay, "allowing the industry to capture, enrich and display real-time data on lubricant health and performance."

Additionally, the shift toward biodegradable and low-toxicity lubricants in response to global regulations will drive further product innovation. With high-performance, biodegradable lubricants setting a new performance standard, maritime operators can enhance their environmental stewardship while maintaining operational excellence. Staying informed on regulatory trends and embracing technological innovations will be crucial for long-term success in the evolving maritime landscape.

TRANSFORMATIVE SHIFT

The maritime sector is currently experiencing a transformative shift, driven by the push for carbon reduction, technological progress and stricter regulation. Operators must increasingly maintain reliable, compliant operations while keeping up with evolving performance standards and requirements.

Fluid technology innovations are playing a key role in meeting these challenges.

Entrepreneur and maritime consultant CHAD FUHRMANN is a regular contributor to The Maritime Executive.