State of Flow

(Article originally published in May/June 2024 edition.)

Day-to-day operations on board vessels are a constant mix of critical tasks and mind-numbing repetition – all of which are crucial for safe and efficient operations. And while it may sound straightforward, the subject of shipboard fluids management is deceptively broad, complex and inclusive of critical aspects of propulsion, power generation and overall operations.

Separators and purifiers maintain clean lube and fuel oils. Heat exchangers support the production of fresh water, protect vital equipment and components from unnecessary wear and help maintain a comfortable working environment. Fans support adequate circulation of breathable air and combustion air while pumps circulate… well, everything else.

There’s a dynamic calculus behind effective fluids management – like a finely tuned orchestra. You can almost hear the music.

Key Players

As vessels become more complex, the increasing scope of responsibilities and technical knowhow is falling upon a decreasing number of individuals. Keeping a close eye on systems and equipment impacted by fluid characteristics is becoming a little easier with advances in fluid management technology.

Companies like Aquametro, Alfa Laval and Kongsberg Maritime continue to revolutionize shipboard practices by simplifying maintenance and enhancing operational efficiency.

With well over a century of expertise in the industry, Alfa Laval is known for its advanced engineering across the maritime spectrum. The company takes pride in what it considers to be three key technologies, namely, heat transfer, separation and fluids handling. No stranger to innovation in any of these categories, it offers a range of solutions tailored to maritime applications and looks to create a lasting and positive impact across multiple sectors.

Aquametro has been leading the way in another area – the collection and analysis of data outlining fluid performance and operating parameters. The company recently touted its progress in developing advanced onboard monitoring systems and sensors comprising its Fuel Performance System, designed to track fuel consumption and provide valuable data that can be analyzed to identify inefficiencies and optimize performance. By pinpointing areas of high fuel consumption like inefficient engine operation or excessive speed, operators can take corrective actions to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Automation technologies further streamline fluid management tasks by optimizing valve operations and fluid flow and ensuring precise control over critical systems. Such advances not only reduce the manual workload but also enhance safety by minimizing the risk of human error.

Furthermore, with innovative and unique measurement, optimization and monitoring solutions, Aquametro and other pioneers improve procedures by simply informing vessel personnel that they don’t need to do anything at all.

For example, integrated monitoring systems from industry trailblazer Kongsberg Maritime enable real-time tracking of fluid parameters including temperature, pressure and flow rates. These systems provide valuable insights, allowing for proactive maintenance and dynamic performance analysis to prevent downtime for unnecessary maintenance otherwise mandated by calendar-based maintenance schedules.

In addition to simplifying operations, advanced fluid management practices contribute to safer and more sustainable maritime transportation. To be sure, all of these major industry players share a common philosophical thread and objective – more efficient and sustainable shipping. They continue to introduce innovative products and technologies to improve efficiency with a vigilant eye toward compliance with ever-evolving environmental standards and regulations.

Here, again, companies are recognizing notable opportunities. In the rapidly expanding push toward decarbonization, multifuel solutions, biofuels and carbon capture technology, industry leaders are focusing on the specific engineering challenges related to their clients’ requirements and responding with revolutionary technology platforms.

Aquametro’s Technical Director, Dr. Ralf Moeck, is clear on the state of the industry and the mission of his company: “The maritime industry is facing new challenges, and meeting these challenges requires solutions and technologies that go beyond data monitoring.” Aquametro’s response to these is to make data available online.

Wider data availability serves the decision support process for operators by helping optimize operational conditions. In Moeck’s view, this is a critical element in the application of alternative fuels, which he believes will play a crucial role in achieving current and medium-term emissions reduction goals.

Monitoring Fuel Consumption

This increasing scrutiny of the environmental impact of emissions both above and below the waterline further complicates an already stressful aspect of vessel operations. In the E.U., for example, the Emissions Trading System (ETS) was expanded earlier this year to encompass maritime transport and promote sustainability in the maritime sector.

Accurate fuel consumption monitoring on vessels is essential for saving money and reducing emissions in the context of the ETS and similar efforts globally. By closely monitoring fuel consumption, ship operators can identify areas where efficiency can be improved, leading to cost savings and lower emissions.

As an added benefit, monitoring fuel consumption can verify not only the effectiveness of existing engine technology but also the impact of new propulsion technologies like alternative fuels and even wind-assisted propulsion systems.

Aquametro recently teamed up with its client, Fleet Management Limited, to implement a fuel consumption monitoring solution comprised of its Fuel Performance System, Shaft Power Meter and high-tech flowmeters for the Chemship tanker Chemical Challenger. The goal is to determine the fuel savings achieved by newly installed wind rotors on the vessel.

Efficiency improvement initiatives are, of course, integral to sustainable maritime practices. Fluid management technologies and automation are directly incorporated into predictive maintenance, streamlining operations and resource utilization and ultimately reducing a vessel’s environmental footprint. Embracing these innovations and applying them across fleets, operators can compound their positive impact, achieving balance between operational demands and environmental stewardship.

Holistic Approach

Fluid handling and monitoring in any single system or component might be considered simple – or at least straightforward. But viewed holistically onboard a modern ship and certainly across fleets, the true complexity required to continuously observe and control fuel and lube oils, cooling water, hydraulics and ventilation becomes apparent.

In reality, the multifaceted management of fluids and the potential impact of any failure in related activities require an almost Zen-like approach. Like the goal of zero accidents, achieving a state of flow in fluid management is not merely an objective but a way of life.

Yet despite advances, challenges persist, ranging from harsh environmental conditions to the ever-present threat of equipment malfunction and failure. By leveraging sensors and data analytics, operators can detect anomalies early, allowing for proactive maintenance and minimizing disruptions. This heightened awareness enhances operational efficiency and reduces the risk of human injury, equipment damage and environmental incidents.

Embracing the mindfulness afforded by innovation, the maritime industry continues to pursue a state of flow in shipboard fluid management. Integrating and balancing a culture of continuous improvement with advanced sensors and data analytics, remote monitoring systems and AI-driven solutions, vessels can navigate increasingly complex regulations and standards with heightened precision, resilience and sustainability.

Maritime consultant Chad Fuhrmann is a frequent contributor to The Maritime Executive.