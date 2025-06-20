World’s Largest Sail Yacht Cruise Ship Floated Out in France



What promises to be one of the unique entrants into the growing luxury segment of the cruise market, Orient Express Corinthian (26,200 gross tons) was floated out this week. At 727 feet (220 meters) in length and accommodations for 110 passengers, it will be the world’s largest sail yacht and the launch of the famed Orient Express and French Accor group into the cruise market.

The float out took place on June 16 at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. First steel for the vessel was cut in March 2024 and assembly began at the beginning of this year. It was moved from the dry dock to the fitting out berth with its maiden voyage scheduled for June 2026.

The hull was built from 14 structural blocks and the vessel features three balestron rigs that are a unique base for the masts and sails. The bases pivot and tilt to increase the performance of the three rigid sails. Each mast will stand 100 meters (328 feet) supporting 16,146 square feet of rigid sails. The sails will also fold down when not in use. The unique sail concept was developed by Chantiers de l’Atlantique and this is the first commercial installation after years of testing.

The propulsion system will be unique for a cruise ship of this size able to sail 100 percent under renewable power in the right conditions. Backing up the sails when required is a hybrid propulsion system powered by liquified natural gas (LNG).

Sail yacht afloat for the first time (Accor)

The shipyard and Orient Express highlight other state-of-the-art technology aboard the vessel and her sister ship Orient Express Olympian due to enter service in the summer of 2027. Each ship will be outfitted with an AI-driven floating object detection system which aims to minimize the risk of marine mammal collisions. They will also have dynamic positioning technology which eliminates the need for anchoring, preserving delicate seabeds. BIO-UV Group is also supplying a BIO-SEA ballast water treatment. It is a chemical-free UV-based system to treat water aboard the vessels.

Accor, which is one of the world’s largest hotel companies with more than 5,600 locations and 850,000 hotel rooms, acquired in 2022 the legendary Orient Express brand famous for the luxury train of the same name. The group is launching its first Orient Express branded hotels in 2025 and last year Accor and LVMH entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of Orient Express.

The launch of the cruise ships leverages the brand name while introducing a new element to the luxury segment. It follows the entry of Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons into the luxury cruise market.

Rendering of the ship as it will look with its masts and sails (Orient Express)

Orient Express Corinthian will feature 54 luxury suites ranging between 485 and 2,476 square feet. The ship will also have five restaurants and private dining spaces, all overseen by multi-Michelin starred chef Yannick Alléno who also oversees dining on the train. The company promises to capture the same grandeur of the famed train onboard with a luxury interior design.

Beginning service in June 2026, the ship, which will be registered in France, will depart on its maiden voyage from Marseille and cruise in the Mediterranean and Adriatic. It will cross the Atlantic to spend the winter in the Caribbean.

