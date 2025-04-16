World’s Largest LCO2 Carrier Launched as Capital Gas and Commercial Market

The first large vessel designed to transport liquified carbon dioxide (LCO2) was launched in South Korea as the industry for the transport and storage of captured carbon begins to take shape. The vessels are being built for Greece’s Capital Maritime Group which in 2023 announced plans to expand into the developing market.

The launch took place at the HD Hyundai Mipo shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea. With a capacity to transport 22,000 cubic meters of liquified carbon dioxide, the vessels have about three times the capacity of the first LCO2 carriers. Norway’s Northern Lights project took delivery at the end of 2024 of two 7,500 cbm LCO2 carriers built in China and which are currently undergoing commissioning. They will operate in connection with the storage project started as a partnership between Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies.

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. will be managing the four gas carriers being built in South Korea and will place them into the commercial market. The new company will be known as Capital Clean Energy Carriers.

The vessels will measure approximately 525 feet (159.9 meters) in length with a beam of approximately 90 feet (27.4 meters). The vessels are equipped with three “Bi-lobe type storage tanks” that can maintain a low-temperature environment of around -55 degrees Celsius. According to Hyundai, this allows it to stably transport various liquefied gas cargoes such as LCO2, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and ammonia (NH3).

The design also enhances the vessels’ environmental performance. They are fitted with Selective Catalytic Reduction systems to reduce Nox emissions. They can use shore power and have ice-resistant design technology (Ice Class 1C) which will improve navigation stability. Capital also reported in 2024 that it was exploring adding onboard carbon capture systems to the vessels.

The construction order was originally placed in 2023 for two vessels and later increased to four gas carriers. HD Hyundai reports the vessel will complete outfitting and trials for delivery at the end of this year. The others are set for delivery in 20026.

The companies cite data from Clarson Research to illustrate the potential market for LCO2 transport. The analysts have written to achieve carbon neutrality, more than six gigatons of carbon will need to be captured and stored annually by 2050. They estimate that 20 percent will need to be transported by sea for storage or reuse. It is estimated that 2,500 LCO2 carriers will be required to meet future demand.

