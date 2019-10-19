World First: Boskalis Operates Dredger on 100 Percent Biofuel

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-19 20:37:00

Following earlier successful tests with drop-in blends of biofuel and marine gas oil, Boskalis’ Willem van Oranje will be the first dredging vessel in the world to operate on 100 percent biofuel oil.

The sulfur-free sustainable residual fuel consists of used cooking oil and contains no fossil fuels. This allows a substantial carbon reduction of 90 percent, says Boskalis.

This world first for Boskalis is the result of the “Boskalis on Bio” pilot program launched in 2015 in cooperation with engine manufacturer Wärtsilä and GoodFuels. With this program Boskalis aims to realize a substantial reduction in carbon emissions from both its vessels and its dry earth moving equipment and trucks. Since the launch of the program Boskalis has successfully used various biofuel blends on both dredging and offshore installation vessels and on dry earth moving equipment. For example on the projects to create the Marker Wadden nature area and to install the export cable to the Borssele offshore wind farm, both in the Netherlands. During the Borssele project Boskalis ran its vessels on a biofuel blend of up to 30 percent.

The 143-meter (470-foot) trailing suction hopper dredger Willem van Oranje, which was taken into service in 2010, has a hopper capacity of 12,000 cubic meters and total installed power of 13,870 kW. The vessel can dredge to a depth of up to 62 meters and is deployed on the most diverse maritime infrastructure projects around the world.

