Wilhelmsen Takes Stake in Offshore Wind Service Firm

09-16-2020

Wilhelmsen is investing in the wind farm service sector by taking a 25 percent stake in Edda Wind, an operator of maintenance service vessels for offshore wind developments. Norwegian shipowner Østensjø Rederi will continue to manage the Edda Wind fleet.

Edda Wind has two vessels already in service and four more are on order. Long-term charter agreements with MHI Vestas and Ocean Breeze Energy are in place for two of the newbuilds.

Part floatel, part supply ship, the new vessels will accommodate up to 97 technicians at a time, along with 23 crewmembers. The ships will be fitted with anti-heeling and roll reduction systems to provide a stable working platform, along with a motion compensated gangway system (walk-to-work gangway) to deliver workers onto wind towers.

The four newbuilds have also been designed to be fitted with hydrogen propulsion technology in the future. These "hydrogen-ready" elements include tank systems for hydrogen storage, machinery space for fuel cells, a hybrid-electric battery system and a range of energy saving design measures.

“The Wilhelmsen group’s strategy is very clear, to further expand into renewables, by working together with partners, and leveraging our expertise and assets. So, finding an opportunity like this to work with Østensjø and invest in Edda Wind, a growing company, rapidly expanding its fleet with future-focused emission free vessel technologies is ideal,” said Thomas Wilhelmsen, CEO of the Wilhelmsen group, in a statement Tuesday.

“Having two strong owners like Østensjø and Wilhelmsen will be a huge advantage for Edda Wind, taking into account the growth that is expected in the offshore renewable market over the next years,” said Kenneth Walland, CEO of Edda Wind and Østensjø Rederi.

Wilhelmsen has the option to acquire an additional 25 percent stake in the firm by mid-2021.