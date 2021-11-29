Wallenius Wilhelmsen Appoints a Torvald Klaveness Veteran as CEO

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has appointed shipping veteran Lasse Kristoffersen to the role of CEO, with a gradual transition in leadership over the course of the next six months.

"We are very pleased to welcome Lasse Kristoffersen to Wallenius Wilhelmsen. With his background and experience, we are confident that he, together with our experienced team, will continue to strengthen the company’s competitive advantage,” says Rune Bjerke, Chair of the Board. "Kristoffersen brings a wealth of experience from shipping, logistics, technology, sustainability and safety – a quite unique combination we believe makes him particularly suited to lead Wallenius Wilhelmsen."



Lasse Kristoffersen joins Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA from Torvald Klaveness, where he has served in the role of President and CEO since 2011. Prior to that, he was Head of Specialized Dry Bulk activities in the same company. Before Klaveness, he worked for 11 years in Det Norske Veritas (DNV). He holds a Master of Science in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from NTNU.



“I look forward to joining Wallenius Wilhelmsen and to become part of its excellent team. I am impressed by the global impact the company has and see exciting opportunities for the company in the years to come. In a world that is decarbonizing and digitalizing, Wallenius Wilhelmsen is well positioned to continue creating new and sustainable solutions,” says Kristoffersen.



The Board extends its gratitude to CFO Torbjørn Wist, who assumed the role of acting CEO in March 2021. He will continue to hold the role of acting CEO until Lasse Kristoffersen starts, no later than June 1, 2022.



“Torbjørn will be an important partner for the new CEO and ensure continuity in the company’s direction. With the strong quarterly results, Wallenius Wilhelmsen is well positioned for the future,” says Bjerke.