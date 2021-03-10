Virgin Voyages Forges Ahead With Third Cruise Ship

The new cruise line Virgin Voyages may have had its operations delayed by the pandemic, but it is still moving ahead with a planned four-ship series. On Monday, in honor of International Women's Day, the company announced that its third vessel will deliver next summer and will take a name that aligns with the times.

The third vessel in the class will be named Resilient Lady "to symbolize the spirit of [Virgin's] Lady Ships, and to celebrate women and their achievements, strength, leadership and resilience," the company said.

Like the previous ship in the series, Resilient Lady will be deployed for Mediterranean itineraries. She will serve two initial circuits: an Athens-Santorini-Rhodes-Crete-Mykonos voyage of the Greek Isles, and an Athens-Dubrovnik-Corfu cruise of the Adriatic.

The second in the class, Valiant Lady, is expected to be delivered in a few months' time and will be based out of Barcelona for Mediterranean cruises. All itineraries will include a Friday overnight call at the party destination of Ibiza before returning to home port. (Virgin advertises a "no kids, no kidding" adults-only policy.)

The lead vessel in the class, Scarlet Lady, was delivered in early 2020 but had to forgo her debut due to the pandemic. She was to be home-ported in Miami for Caribbean cruises, but in July 2020 she relocated to Italy, where she has remained since.

“Welcoming Resilient Lady to our fleet and revealing these amazing itineraries sets the tone for the most memorable summer voyage,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO and President of Virgin Voyages. “We know the time to travel is on the horizon, and Virgin Voyages is here so that we can keep dreaming of irresistible vacations ahead.”

Resilient Lady is scheduled to be delivered in summer 2022.