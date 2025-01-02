Vietnamese Navy Rescues Drifting Tanker



The Vietnamese Navy intervened yesterday, January 1, to rescue the product tanker Petrolimex 11 which was drifting uncontrolled offshore. The report says despite high sea conditions they were able to tow the vessel to a safe anchorage.

The distress call was issued by the Vietnamese-flagged product tanker while it was off the coast of central Vietnam. It had loaded a cargo (likely gasoline) and was traveling from Malaysia to Vietnam. The distress call said the vessel had suffered a critical engine malfunction meaning it was out of control and adrift. It was 20 nautical miles southeast of Cam Ranh Bay with a crew of 25 aboard.

The navy dispatched one of its vessels and reports it had to battle seas running up to approximately 20 feet or higher. The navy was able to reach the vessel overnight and secured a tow line. The Petrolimex 11, built in 2008, is 40,000 dwt with a length of 577 feet (176 meters). It is operated by VITCO (Vietnam Tanker Joint Stock Corporation).

The vessel was towed to the south and placed in the anchorage at Vinh Tan, one of the international ports in Vietnam.

