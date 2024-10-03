Videos Show Houthi Attack on Tanker and Attempt to Explode Bomb Boat

Videos were released showing the two sides of the attack on the tanker Cordelia Moon (163,288 dwt), from the perspective of the Houthis which launched a drone boat, and the security guards aboard the vessel attempting in vain to destroy the bomb boat. The crude oil tanker, which was empty and heading north in the Red Sea to Suez, is damaged but continuing to move away from the danger.

The Houthi took responsibility for targeting the tanker which they called a British vessel saying they unleashed a barrage including eight ballistic and “winged” missiles, a drone, and finally an uncrewed surface boat. The attack on October 1 commenced while the vessel, which is registered in Panama, was approximately 64 nautical miles north of Hudaydah, Yemen.

????Exclusive video on the Sept 30, 2024 #Houthi attack on the tanker Cordelia Moon heading north in the #RedSea ????



Check out my full video at: https://t.co/e6HBbXDxdC https://t.co/rLdInUBsU8 pic.twitter.com/sKqZtqUPKb — Sal Mercogliano (WGOW Shipping) ?????????????????‍?? (@mercoglianos) October 2, 2024

The captain reported seeing four splashes in the water. About 30 minutes later the ship spotted a drone boat approaching on its port side. The video obtained by well-known commentator Sal Mercogliano shows the armed guard aboard firing at the boat but failing to explore it or disable it. It makes contact puncturing the number six ballast tank. Later videos obtained by Mercogliano show the wet decks from the blast and the ship apparently attempting to disperse vapors by spraying water over the side from fire hoses.

From a distance, the Houthis video shows the boat approaching and making contact. The power of the explosion is seen from the smoke and plume.

??The moment of the attack from another angle, the Houthi kamikaze sea drone on the ????????British oil tanker "Cordelia Moon" in the Red Sea pic.twitter.com/Zg0UkhfouK — ????MilitaryNewsUA???????? (@front_ukrainian) October 3, 2024

The Cordelia Moon, managed from India, reported it was continuing its trip. Its AIS signal shows it has traveled north to a point near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The signal indicates it will continue its trip to Suez. There is a shipyard in Suez that previously performed emergency repairs on a bulker that was hit by a Houthi rocket that left a large hole in the hull above the waterline.

Releasing the video today the Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree vowed the attacks would continue until the assaults on Gaza and Lebanon stopped. The Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi in a video-taped address said the group has now targeted a total of 188 vessels while also vowing to continue the attacks.

The UK Maritime Trade Operation which monitors activity in the region numbered the attacks on Tuesday on the Cordelia Moon and a bulker as the 124 and 125 incident of 2024.