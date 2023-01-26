Video: Vietnamese Cargo Ship Holed, Washes Ashore Caught in Surf

Vietnamese cargo ship washed ashore caught in the high surf (Quang Ngai TV)

Storms along the Pacific coast in Asia have been playing havoc on shipping this week with a Chinese vessel lost in the East China Sea and another evacuated after grounding on a Japanese reef. Now comes a report from Vietnam that one of its cargo vessels was stranded in the storms washing ashore in the high surf.

A general cargo ship built in 2009, the Hoang Gia 46 traveling along the Vietnamese coast on January 26 caught in a storm. The 3,000 dwt vessel which is 261 feet long was operating with a crew of 11 and carrying 2,715 tons of rice bound for Haiphong.

Reports from Vietnamese television report the vessel grounded in the storm puncturing its hull. Apparently, without power, the vessel was trapped in the high surf and washed ashore in central Vietnam in the Sa Huynh region. The captain of the vessel called for assistance and the Border Guard organized a rescue team along with local citizens.

In the video, people can be seen swimming toward the vessel from shore and people are in the water wearing life jackets. It is unclear if this was the crew of the vessel. The Boarder Guard is reporting that the crew was rescued.

The vessel is owned by the Hoang Gia Transport Company headquartered in the Thuy Nguyen district.

