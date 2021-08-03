Video: USCG Medevacs Mariner From the Back Deck of an ATB Tug

Image courtesy USCG

[Brief] On Monday, the Coast Guard medically evacuated a 60-year-old mariner from an ATB tug about 65 miles off Galveston, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received a call at about 1600 hours from the tug Leigh Ann Moran stating a crew member was "ailing and disoriented." The sector's watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston and an Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Air Station Corpus Christi launched to assist.

Once on scene, the Dolphin crew hoisted the man from the deck of the ATB tug and brought him to Scholes International Airport. Emergency medical services personnel took the patient in care and delivered him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The patient was reported to be in stable condition.