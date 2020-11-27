Video: USCG Medevacs Fisherman From Longliner in 25-Foot Swells

Image courtesy USCG By The Maritime Executive 11-25-2020 04:40:00

On Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a fisherman from a longliner at a position about 70 miles northwest of Saint Paul Island in the Bering Sea.

At 1900 hours on Monday, 17th District command center watchstanders received a medevac request from the fishing vessel Frontier Spirit. The crew reported that their chief engineer was experiencing abdominal pain. A Coast Guard duty flight surgeon confirmed that a medevac was recommended, and watchstanders dispatched a Jayhawk aircrew from Cold Bay, where the Coast Guard maintains a seasonal forward operating base.

The helicopter safely hoisted the 43-year-old man at about 1225 hours Tuesday. Winds were at 17 knots and seas were about 25 feet, typical surface conditions for the Bering Sea in winter. The aircrew carried him to emergency medical services personnel on Saint Paul Island, who transferred him for further transport to Anchorage for treatment.

“Good communication between the Frontier Spirit crew, command center personnel, and the Jayhawk aircrew supported our ability to successfully perform this medevac and get the injured engineer to proper medical care,” said Chief Petty Officer Mistique Anderson, 17th District command duty officer.