Video: Ukraine Claims First Maritime Drone Strike on Russian Submarine



Ukraine’s Security Service reported that it damaged a Russian submarine docked at the military base in Novorossiysk in the first-ever attack with a maritime drone. They are reporting the use of a “Sub Sea Baby” and released a video showing a large explosion at the key Black Sea base for the Russian Navy.

The report states that the submarine 636 Varshavyanka suffered “critical damage” and was “put out of action.” They called it a unique “special operation,” staged jointly between one of the Military Counterintelligence units of the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy.

Ukraine says the submarine was targeted because it carries four cruise missiles, which have been used in the past to strike Ukrainian territories. They called it a sophisticated submarine valued at about $400 million, giving it the ability to absorb sound and remain invisible to sonar.

The vessel is part of the Kilo Class, which is a 1970s vintage Soviet design that was widely deployed. It is part of the third flight of the class launched in the late 1990s. It is a diesel-electric sub measuring about 74 meters (243 feet) and 2,300 to 4,000 tons displacement. It has a crew of 52.

The report of the attack comes as Ukraine has been stepping up its efforts with several versions of the Sea Baby drone. It took credit for striking tankers inbound in the Black Sea heading to load Russian oil. It also launched its first long-range attacks using aerial drones into the Caspian Sea. The SBU claimed a third attack earlier today in the Caspian region targeting Lukoil’s platforms. Last week, Ukraine also claimed to have damaged two Russian supply ships that carried arms and equipment on the Caspian Sea.

Ukraine has twice before claimed to have damaged Russian submarines. In 2023, it launched an attack on the base in Sevastopol, damaging a submarine that was in dry dock alongside a tank landing ship. In August 2024, Ukraine again claimed to have sunk a Russian submarine at the port of Sevastopol. After the attacks, Russia relocated naval assets from Sevastopol Bay to other bases including Novorssiysk.

Ukraine is believed to be increasing pressure on Russia with its new tactics, as the United States and Europe are pressing to advance the peace talks. A U.S. envoy reported progress in talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the weekend. On Sunday, it was reported that Ukraine offered new concessions, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told reporters there was a chance for a real peace process after the most recent talks.

