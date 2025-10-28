Video: U.S. Escalates Strikes on Alleged Drug Boats in Pacific

The United States appears to be escalating its attacks on alleged drug-running boats. Yesterday, for the first time, the U.S. struck four boats all in the Eastern Pacific in one day, killing at least 14 individuals, according to Pete Hegseth’s posting on social media.

The statements continue to contend that all the boats are drug runners, which Hegseth refers to as narco-terrorists. The U.S. contends they are all working for “designated terrorist organizations,” and that the boats have been identified by intelligence. The reports claim all the boats are traveling “known narco-trafficking routes,” and are laden with narcotics.

The Associated Press is citing unnamed sources at the Pentagon saying the latest strikes came on Monday, October 27, off the coast of Colombia. Hegseth only reports that the boats were in international waters in the Eastern Pacific.

Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out three lethal kinetic strikes on four vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations (DTO) trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific.



The four vessels were known by our intelligence…

In the video posted online, one of the boats is clearly laden with large bundles. It is less clear on the others, and two of the boats appeared to be tied together and largely empty before they were seen exploding.

Hegseth reports there were eight males aboard two boats in the first strike. The second involved four males and three in the third strike. Based on the social media reports, at least 57 people have been killed in the 13 or 14 attacks acknowledged by the United States since early September. Most of the reports have been of incidents in the Caribbean, although Hegseth last week reported efforts in the Eastern Pacific.

Hegseth acknowledged that USSOUTHCOM command identified a possible survivor after yesterday’s attacks and notified the U.S. Coast Guard and Mexican officials. He said the Mexicans “assumed responsibility for coordinating the rescue.” AP reports a person was spotted in the water clinging to some wreckage, but notes it is unclear if the person was successfully rescued and survived.