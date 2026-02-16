Video: Tanker Docking in Russia Hits Dock Wall and Crane



A Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned tanker hit the dock as it was maneuvering into the port of Ust-Luga in Russia on Saturday, February 14. The images show that it also hit and damaged the cab on a port crane during the docking incident.

Russian officials are saying there were no injuries and no pollution from the incident. However, an investigation has been launched into the circumstances.

The tanker named Tony, built in 2010 and managed by Dynacom, was approaching the dock. Images show heavy ice, which has been plaguing large parts of the Baltic this winter. The vessel was maneuvering, reported aided by a tug, when it hit the cab on the crane. The cab was ripped off and hanging down after the contract. Pictures posted online by the Northwestern Transport Prosecutor also showed a large crease in the hull of the vessel.

Russian Telegram channels report that a tanker in Ust-Luga, Leningrad region of Russia, has crashed into a port, damaging a quay wall and a port crane. pic.twitter.com/hYlnof2ZDA — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 15, 2026

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

The ship is 162,342 dwt and has been owned since commissioning by Dynacom. The ship’s last listed inspection was in November 2024 in Turkey, at which time 20 deficiencies were identified. Three of them contributed to a detention, including a missing fixed fire extinguisher, as well as an expired cargo safety certificate, and the unavailability of the crew immersion suits.

The tanker’s AIS signal shows that it remains berthed in Ust-Luga. Officials reported that the port was open and functioning after the incident.

