Video: Salvaged Car Carrier Fremantle Highway Get Piggy Back Lift to China



In one of the more unique operations and a creative demonstration of the circular economy, the hulk of the fire-damaged car carrier Fremantle Highway is off to China to be rebuilt into a new vessel. It is one of the first times that such a heavily fire-damaged vessel is being repurposed emphasizing the need for additional capacity in the car carrier segment.

The ship brokerage firm Friday & Company based in the Netherlands is calling attention to the unique deal and its role in arranging for the transport of the vessel. They highlighted brokering a major charter deal between heavily lift shipping specialist Boskalis and the Chinese buyer of the vessels as well as clearing all the red tape to make the transfer possible for the vessel now named Floor.

Friday & Co detailed the operation to the publication Heavy Lift reporting it provided representation for its client during pre-loading preparations, and a marine warranty surveyor was engaged to address safety requirements and structural adaptations post-fire. The modifications to Floor’s structure following steel cuts altered its bending and twisting characteristics added complexity to the load-out process.

A fire broke out on the Fremantle Highway (18,549 dwt) on July 25, 2023, shortly after the vessel left Germany loaded with approximately 3,800 vehicles including up to 55 electric vehicles. One crewmember died in a poorly organized evacuation of the vessel, but the others made it to safety in the Netherlands. The fire burned for a week before the vessel was brought to Eemshaven and later to Rotterdam for the salvage operation .

Insurers declared the vessel a Total Constructive Loss but it was acquired by Netherlands-based Koole Contractors for a nominal sum. A survey confirmed the machinery was intact with the fire only having heavily damaged the upper decks. The vessel spent 10 months in a Rotterdam yard having the fire-damaged sections of its structure stripped away.

The plan to tow the hulk to China was delayed by EU export rules and questions if the ship was subject to the rules of the European Waste Shipment Regulation (EVOA). After a court battle, an export license was issued.

The Boskalis semi-submersible heavy transport vessel Boka Vanguard (116,175 dwt) was hired to transport the vessel to China. The loading took place early in October in Rotterdam where they lowered the Boka Vanguard to a depth of 24 meters (nearly 79 feet). Tugs positioned the Floor on the lift vessel which was built in 2012 for these unique transport assignments. Custom-built supports were required to secure the Floor for the 55-day journey to China.

The ships departed Rotterdam on October 20 and the Boka Vanguard is currently sailing south along the west coast of Africa. It is expected to make a stop in Singapore before completing the delivery to China. According to the reports, Floor will be re-born as a new car carrier reentering the market in 2025.

