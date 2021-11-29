Video: Reefer Hits Seawall Departing Japanese Port

(Fukuoka Coast Guard Office photo)

A reefer cargo ship departing the southern Japanese port of Hakata near Fukuoka made a navigation error causing it to strike the seawall at the entrance to the port. The bow of the vessel became stuck on the breakwater with reports of a small oil leak.

Japan Coast Guard says that the 10,600 dwt reefer Lady Rosemary departed the pier at 11:30 p.m. on November 28, and approximately 15 minutes later struck the breakwater. The reports indicated that it was a clear night and calm seas. The 22 crew members aboard the vessel were reported uninjured.

The Lady Rosemary, a 13-year-old vessel registered in Panama is operated by Japan’s Doun Kisen. The vessel was bound for Kobe, Japan at the time of the accident. The vessel was carrying a cargo of bananas.

After the accident, a small oil leak was detected and the Japan Coast Guard responded by stringing a barrier. They later reported that they believe the oil leak from the vessel had been stopped and that it was washing out to sea away from the port. An aerial survey was conducted by helicopter.

The Fukuoka Coast Guard Office is investigating the cause of the accident and is considering charging the ship's operator on suspicion of professional negligence endangering sea traffic.

The port was able to remain open and by the afternoon of November 29 salvage crews were on the scene considering how to pull the vessel off the breakwater.