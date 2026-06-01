Video: MSC Boxship Holed During Two Attacks by IRGC While Sailing off Iraq



A video is being circulated by a pro-Iranian Iraqi media outlet showing an MSC containership holed above the waterline. Alsumaria News is blaming the hole on a mechanical failure, while the report supplied to UK Maritime Trade Operations says the explosion happened following a hit from an unknown projectile on the starboard side. The IRGC later took responsibility for the attack, calling it retaliation for the American attack on the small cargo ship Lian Star on May 29.

The containership, which is being identified as the MSC Sariska V (74,500 dwt), was sailing from Umm Qasr, Iraq. It was reported to have completed container operations and was near buoy number five, while UKMTO reports the incident was 40 nautical miles southeast of Umm Qasr.

In a typical pattern for the IRGC, the vessel reported a second attack. It advised UKMTO that the second strike caused a small fire that the crew extinguished.

MSC reflects on its schedule that the ship was operating a Gulf shuttle and was heading from Iraq to Qatar. Built in 1990, the ship is 295 meters (968 feet) in length and is registered in Panama. It has a capacity of 4,830 TEU, and well-known commentator Sal Mercogliano points out that while the ship looks loaded, it is high in the water, meaning the boxes are likely empties.

???????????????? A large Panama-flagged tanker has been hit by an explosion in Iraqi territorial waters, according to Al Arabiya. pic.twitter.com/9ENLHfN7By — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) June 1, 2026

The hole looks significant, leading to speculation of a likely drone or possibly a missile attack. However, it is mostly above the waterline, similar to the attack on an HMM vessel, which Korean authorities now say they believe was by an Iranian-made anti-ship missile.

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While Alsumaria TV is quoting sources saying the explosion was not the result of a casualty, MSC has been known to be a frequent target of the Iranians. They assert that MSC is linked to Israel. Other MSC ships have reported attacks during the war in the Persian Gulf. Iran seized two vessels in late April and continues to hold the MSC Aries, which was seized near the Strait of Hormuz in April 2024.

UKMTO reports the authorities are investigating the explosion aboard the MSC Sariska V.