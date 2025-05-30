Video: Monsoonal Rains and Wind Drive Ships Ashore in Bangladesh



Incessant heavy rains along with strong winds are interrupting shipping operations in the Bay of Bengal while several ships have been driven from the anchorage along the coast of Bangladesh. The port of Chattogram remains open but many smaller vessels have been forced to seek shelter with forecasts that the strong conditions will continue for at least another day.

As of mid-day on Friday, May 30, the weather service was reporting that nearly eight inches of rain had fallen in the past 24 hours. That was in addition to more than nine inches in the previous 48 hours. At the same time, winds were reported at between approximately 30 and 40 mph with forecasters warning of a two-to-four-foot tidal surge along the coast.

There are widespread reports of flooding and tin roofs being blown from houses. Operations at the main airport have also been delayed. The poor conditions prompted officials to raise warnings at both the ocean port and inland areas.

Container operations were slowed but proceeding at Chattogram but lightering operations were largely suspended. Smaller vessels used for the transfer of cargo have been forced to seek shelter inland according to the reports stopping much of the cargo operations.

At least four vessels have been driven ashore in the storm. Near Anwara on the eastern coast south of Chattogram, two vessels were reported to have been blown from the anchorage. A local official told the news reports that “The vessels lost control due to strong waves at sea and crashed into the shore.”

One vessel, the Navimar-3 is reported to be a tugboat that was under arrest for the non-payment of fuel bills. In addition, a cargo barge, Mermaid-3, was also driven onto shore.

To the north at Chattogram, the Al Herem, a smaller tanker, was driven ashore sitting on the rocky coast. Reports indicate the vessel dragged its anchors.

Another vessel, the B-LPG Sophia (6,665 dwt) was an LPG tanker that was heavily damaged in October 2024 during a transfer operation offshore. It was being used to ferry LPG from larger vessels to the onshore terminal. The ship was burnt out and rising at anchor. The 380-foot (116-meter) hulk was also driven from the anchorage landing on the shoreline near Chattogram.

Officials are warning the weather conditions are not expected to subside until at least Saturday, May 31.