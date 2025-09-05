Video: Israeli Navy Conducts Coastal Exercise as New Gaza Flotilla Forms

The Israeli Navy is highlighting that it is conducting coastal defense training in conjunction with the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade. These efforts are in advance of the potential arrival off the coast of a flotilla of activists seeking to open a humanitarian corridor into Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla Mission, with Greta Thunberg on board the MY Sirius, set off from Barcelona on August 31, but had to return to port because of bad weather. The twenty boats set off again the next day, and hope to rendezvous with other flotillas from Catania and Tunis before reaching the Gaza coast in ten days. About 350 pro-Palestinian activists are on board with as many as 30 or more small boats expected to participate.

The protestors’ efforts, however, have been turned back twice by the Israelis, and there is no indication that they will let the larger flotilla proceed. The Israeli Navy employed peaceful tactics to apprehend the last flotilla in June, taking those on board to Ashdod before deporting them. These tactics may have been adopted after 10 activists on board the MV Mavi Marmara were killed when their vessel was intercepted by Israeli commandos in 2010, an incident which provoked a crisis in Turkish-Israeli relations.

The Israeli Navy and Gaza Division held a joint exercise Monday to boost maritime border defense, practicing combat scenarios and emergency procedures to enhance coordination and readiness between naval and ground forces. pic.twitter.com/TZ6GZn2cvx — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 3, 2025

From the nature of the Israeli Navy’s exercises, Israel is at least preparing for a worst-case scenario, with the hard-right Israeli Justice Minister calling for anybody arrested on board the flotilla to be subject to prison sentences in the Ktzi'ot and Damon detention centers. Others are suggesting that the activists be allowed to land in Gaza, and as an act of solidarity and protest to share the plight of Palestinians trapped in Gaza.

The Israeli response to any closing on the Gaza coastline is, however, likely to be primarily influenced by the need to ensure that such events do not occur again. Whatever tactics the Israeli Navy employs, their biggest challenge is likely to be the number of vessels sailing with the Global Sumud Flotilla, which could overwhelm the number of patrol boats the Israelis have available to interdict them.

The Israeli Navy operates seven Shaldag Class high-speed patrol boats and 18 Super Dvora Class fast patrol boats for coastal patrol duties, and may have to call on helicopters and their 15 larger Sa'ar Class missile boats. Some of Sa'ar Class boats are in the Red Sea, covering the threat from the Houthis. Others are needed for high-priority tasks off the Lebanese and Gaza coasts. Hence the Global Sumud Flotilla is likely to impact ongoing Israeli operations in Gaza if it comes within range.

The latest from the flotilla is that they expect to set off from Tunis on Sunday, September 7. They are expected to reach the Israeli coast and Gaza around mid-month.