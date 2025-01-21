Video: Indonesia Authorities Rescue Crew from Listing Cargo Ship



The maritime authorities in Indonesia are reporting the successful rescue of 18 crewmembers from an aging general cargo vessel. The ship, Suryani Ladjoni (2,380 dwt) had taken on a list with the captain reporting the vessel had developed leaks. The authorities report by the time they reached the vessel it had a 25 degree list to port.

The Tanjung Perak Port Authority and local rescue station were notified of the emergency on Saturday, January 18. According to the SAR team, the captain of the vessel which was built in 1977 reported the ingress of water. The general cargo vessel was sailing near Madura Island off the northeastern coast of Java, east of the city of Surabaya. The vessel was heading to Surabaya from Banjarmasin when the situation arose.

The captain of the vessel requested an evacuation and the patrol boat KM Palung Mas was sent. When it reached the area the patrol boat initially anchored but due to unfavorable weather conditions was not able to commence the rescue. It was determined that the crew of the cargo ship would enter the vessel’s rafts.

The patrol boat raised anchor and was able to maneuver so that the crew could come alongside in the rafts. They were pulled up to the deck of the rescue vessel which later transported them to Teluk Lamong Port. The survivors were provided with medical treatment with no causalities reported.

The authorities are warning the cargo ship did not sink. It is currently drifting at 0.2 knots moving eastward. Vessels in the area are being warned of the potential dangers.

