Video: French Navy Helicopter Shoots Down a Houthi Drone

Houthi suicide drones are imposing a high cost on Western navies in the Red Sea - not because any of the group's munitions have hit a government vessel, but because of the multimillion-dollar expense of shooting them down. This week, a French frigate demonstrated a more cost-effective approach to defeating low-and-slow drone attacks: a helicopter chase.

In a video released by France's defense ministry, a helicopter from an unnamed French frigate tracked a slow-moving Houthi drone as it entered the shipping lanes of the Red Sea. While not shown, the audio suggests that the aircrew's door gunner shot the UAV down.

EUNAVFOR ASPIDES ???????? | Interception par l'hélicoptère de la frégate ???????? d'un drone aérien en provenance du Yémen menaçant le trafic maritime civil en mer Rouge.

?? La priorité: assurer la liberté de navigation et la sûreté maritime de Suez à Ormuz https://t.co/pJjwPK2c8b pic.twitter.com/KQ8DD17hRL — Armée française - Opérations militaires (@EtatMajorFR) March 20, 2024

At a cost per round of about $0.50-1.00, plus the $5-10,000 hourly operating cost of the helicopter, the price of downing the drone was far less than what it would have been with the Aster air-defense missiles carried by the same frigate. This is not hypothetical: a French warship recently used a multi-million-dollar Aster to destroy a drone within visual range, below. (The crew also had an opportunity to take down a drone with the main deck gun, a less expensive but dangerously close engagement.)

Full footage of a French Aquitaine-class frigate engaging an incoming Houthi drone with an Aster SAM in the Red Sea. pic.twitter.com/5AxYLY8wQZ — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 19, 2024

France is participating in the Red Sea air defense mission under the auspices of the EU's Operation Aspides, a strictly defensive coalition under a separate command structure from the U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian.