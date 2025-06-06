Video: Damaged Mexican Sail Training Ship Moved for Repairs

The Mexican sail training ship Cuauhtémoc, which struck New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge on May 17, was moved this morning, June 6, to a shipyard to undergo further surveys and to begin repairs. The Mexican Navy announced it was the next part of a technical evaluation and the process to ensure the vessel once against sails as a symbol of Mexico.

The ship has remained docked at Manhattan’s Pier 36 not far from where it struck the bridge killing two sailors and injuring 19 others. There were 277 people aboard at the time. Mexico arranged to fly approximately 200 of the cadets and instructors home while keeping a crew of 77 aboard the vessel.

The NYC Emergency Management department coordinated the move which began around 0630 local time. City officials said relocating the vessel by tow through an active waterway required detailed planning. Working with the U.S. Coast Guard which established a safety zone, all vessel traffic on New York’s East River was ordered suspended for 90 minutes, including commuter ferries.

Officials said the transfer time was selected and coordinated with the tide schedule. The East River has strong currents and the early morning was reported during the slack tide period so the vessel would encounter minimal resistance. The move was executed by several tugs and images show a platform alongside the vessel. Media reports said the majority of the crew aboard was going to leave the vessel and be bussed to Brooklyn. NYC reported the vessel arrived at 0735 at the GMD Shipyard at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The strong currents on the river are suspected to have contributed to the accident in which the Cuauhtémoc lost control resulting in it moving north on the river and striking the underside of the bridge. It had been in New York City since May 13 and it was a ceremonial departure on Saturday evening with the cadets manning the sails and spaced in the rigging and a large Mexican flag on the stern. The tops of all three masts were broken with cadets visible hanging from the safety harnesses. Initial reports later denied said some of the cadets had fallen into the river.

After being flow to Mexico, the cadets were given psychological evaluations and counseling and time off to visit with their families. They returned to the training program after a week’s leave. Media reports said they were returning to sea for the remainder of the training program aboard a Mexican Navy vessel. Their departure had been scheduled to coincide with Mexico’s Navy Day celebrations on June 1.

Cuauhtémoc had been scheduled to fuel in the Lower Manhattan Bay after its departure and then to sail for Iceland. The vessel was to make a tour of European ports. It was to return to Mexico in November with a stop in Barbados on the return leg of its journey. Built in 1982 as a modern replica of the traditional sailing ships, the vessel is 297 feet in length and is used for training cadets and goodwill missions.

