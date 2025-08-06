U.S. Coast Guard Completes Long-Range Rescue in Gulf of Alaska

On Friday, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter aircrew rescued four crewmembers from a sinking vessel at a remote location in the Gulf of Alaska, far from help.

At about 1017 hours Friday, Coast Guard Arctic District received a report that the "tug" Sea Ranger was taking on water at a position about 130 miles south of Cordova. The command center in Juneau dispatched an HC-130 aircrew out of Air Station Kodiak to search the area. At about 1308, the aircrew arrived on scene and communicated with the crew, who reported that they were not in a distress situation. Nonetheless, the aircrew dropped a dewatering pump for the Sea Ranger's crew to use.

At 1557, the Sea Ranger's crew reported that the situation had deteriorated significantly. They were adrift, there was smoke in the engine room, they were taking on water and could not get the dewatering pumps started. The decision was made to evacuate them before the vessel's condition deteriorated further, and watchstanders dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew out of Air Station Kodiak, along with another HC-130 aircrew.

At about 1942 hours, the helicopter aircrew arrived at the scene. With assistance from the helicopter's rescue swimmer, all four members of Sea Ranger's crew were hoisted aboard and flown to Cordova for a medical evaluation. No concerns were reported.

“Given its remote location in the Gulf of Alaska, this challenging rescue resulted in the best possible outcome and demonstrated the dedication and professionalism of Coast Guard aircrews,” said Lt. Evan Sutton, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard Arctic District. “These mariners were well-equipped and demonstrated the importance of having appropriate lifesaving and communications equipment on hand such as life rafts, survival suits, and long-range distress communication devices.”

The "tug" described in released media could not be immediately identified, but visible elements (top) appear to lack the characteristics of a towing vessel. A canoe stern, an inflatable tender boat on the fantail, a kayak on the top deck level and lack of an aft working deck all suggest a leisure vessel. Coast Guard Arctic District has been contacted to obtain more identifying information.