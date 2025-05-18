Two Killed as Mexican Sail Training Ship Hits Brooklyn Bridge

During a maneuver in New York harbor, the Mexican sail training vessel Cuauhtémoc struck the historic Brooklyn Bridge while onlookers watched in horror. The Mexican Navy is reporting that 19 cadets were injured and two others died from their injuries.

The vessel was commissioned in 1982 as a modern replica of the famous sail training ships built in the 1930s and was in New York City on a goodwill stop during a training cruise bound for Iceland. Reports are saying there were a total of 229 sailors aboard the vessel, with the Navy reporting 11 are in more serious condition and nine are in stable condition. The training cruise is being terminated, and the Mexican embassy is making arrangements to reunite the cadets with their families.

According to the reports, the vessel was making a ceremonial transit with the cadets high up in the rigging as the vessel maneuvered on New York City’s East River toward its dock. The NYC Police Department is saying they believe the vessel lost power and veered toward the side of the river and the supports for the bridge. The East River has strong currents. The top of one of the vessel’s masts is seen in pictures broken and at an angle.

A Mexican Navy training ship crashed into Brooklyn Bridge in New York, good job guys



pic.twitter.com/nyqf413fch — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 18, 2025

All three of its masts hit the underside of the bridge. Spectators who had gathered to watch the transit reported hearing the sounds of breaking wood. The NYC Fire Department’s Marine Rescue unit responded to reports of people in the river.

Spectators reported seeing cadets dangling from the masts in their protective harnesses. The Navy is saying no one fell into the river.

The NYC Police are reporting the vessel’s masts are 158 feet in height, but it struck the bridge, which has a clearance of 135 feet. The vessel is 297 feet long.

The NYC Mayor Eric Adams is reporting that no one was injured on shore and that the bridge did not sustain damage. It was reopened to the public.

The training ship is docked in New York City while an investigation is underway.

