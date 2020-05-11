Video: Coast Guard Conducts Medevac With U.S. Navy Assistance

Courtesy US Coast Guard By The Maritime Executive 05-11-2020 05:05:06

The U.S. Coast Guard conducted a unique medical evacuation 400 miles off the Virginia coast in coordination with the U.S. Navy.

Aircrews aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-130 Hercules airplane from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina were dispatched to assist a crewmember on the crude oil tanker Arctic Flounder. The 11-year old tanker registered in the Marshall Islands has a nearly 75,000 t DWT carrying capacity and was in the Atlantic Ocean off the Virginia coast at the time of the call.

The Coast Guard Fifth District reported that due to the distances involved in the operation it coordinated with U.S. Fleet Forces Command. The Coast Guard helicopter landed on the USS Arleigh Burke to refuel before conducting the medevac. Destroyers in this class are equipped to accommodate helicopters such as the Coast Guard’s Jayhawk.

Once refueled, the aircrews met the Arctic Flounder and hoisted one crewmember onto the helicopter. They transported him to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.

“The seamless coordination between U.S. Fleet Forces Command, the Coast Guard and the Arctic Flounder was key to the operation,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Robert Delano, command duty officer during the case. “Without the assistance of the Arleigh Burke, we would've had to wait for the ship to make it closer to shore, in a situation where time is of the essence and a person’s life is at stake.”

The Coast Guard released the attached video of the evacuation.