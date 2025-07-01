Germany and Sweden Join in Crackdown on Shadow Fleet Vessels in Baltic

The efforts to identify and crack down on shadow fleet vessels breaking maritime regulations are increasing with Germany announcing that along with Sweden it will begin asking passing vessels about insurance coverage. It is joining with other Baltic and Scandinavian countries and the European Union, which have all launched efforts despite strong criticism from Russia to enforce rules on suspect vessels.

"The new inquiries will help further intensify coordination with our friends and partners in the region,” said Germany’s Foreign Minister, Dr. Johann Wadephul. “Our goal is very clear: We will increase the pressure on the Russian shadow fleet and protect the Baltic Sea habitat."

German authorities starting today, July 1, are immediately asking passing tankers about their insurance coverage to protect against oil pollution. They said the effort would be focused on vessels off Fehmarn, a German island alongside the key shipping lane, which is just 12 miles across to Sweden.

We must increase our vigilance in the Baltic Sea regarding the shadow fleet,” said German Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder. "By querying the insurance status of the traffic control centers, we are adding another piece to our situational picture. The more complete the picture, the sooner we can take measures together with our partner countries in the Baltic Sea region, including listing the ships for sanctions."

Unlike Estonia and Finland, Germany is not threatening to stop the vessels for inspections. However, it warns that irregularities may lead to Europe-wide monitoring or actions by the vessel’s flag state. It would also be considered as a basis for future listing under the sanction programs.

Germany in January 2025 took more direct action detaining the Panama-flagged tanker Eventin (152,000 dwt) after the vessel blacked out and had to be rescued in the Baltic. It later moved to seize the vessel and its cargo after saying it was a shadow fleet tanker in violation of regulations. Germany took control of the tanker, which continues at anchor, while the case was to be reviewed by the German courts.

Sweden also said at the end of May that it planned to increase its surveillance of suspect vessels targeting the shadow fleet. Denmark recently tracked and reported a deception by a shadow fleet tanker entering and exiting the Baltic. However, it decided not to attempt to detain the vessel, referencing the legal complications of a seizure.

Russia has said it would take steps to protect the tankers in its oil trade, including several recent incidents where Russian warships have been seen sailing near tankers. In May, a Russian warplane briefly entered Estonia's airspace as the country was confronting a suspicious tanker.

Speaking at the United Nations, Russia has called the efforts of the European Union and specific countries in the Baltic piracy. It demanded adherence to maritime rules and free navigation, while the countries have cited the subsea cable incidents and the dangers of pollution from the unregulated tankers.

The European Union and the UK have been aggressive in expanding their sanctions against the shadow fleet and a crackdown on the Russian energy sector, while the United States under Trump has lagged. Australia recently joined the efforts by launching its first sanctions against the shadow fleet, but more vessels continue to support the Russian oil trade. Estimates have said that at least 800 tankers have been involved in moving Russian oil, many in violations of the G7 price cap on Russian crude.

