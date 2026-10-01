Vessel Backlog Builds in the Baltic Off Russian Ports

Observers have noted that a large vessel backlog appears to be building in the Baltic and the Gulf of Finland as vessels wait to reach Russian ports. The Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat calculated that as of the end of September, there were as many as 150 vessels bound for Russia holding in the region.

The newspaper’s analysis shows that most of the vessels are trying to reach the ports in the Ust-Luga region, including the oil terminal as well as the neighboring bulk port at Laukaansuu. Some of the others are holding for Primorsk and St. Petersburg.

It reports that the congestion grew through all of September and is now termed as “an exceptionally large number of ships queuing for Russian ports.” Officials at the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard confirmed the paper said that there was a larger than normal number of vessels and a large number of ships waiting for the Russian ports. It noted the number varies and sometimes clears quickly.