USCG Releases Dramatic Video of Interdiction of Narco Fast-Go Boat

The U.S. Coast Guard began an enhanced drug interdiction program in the Pacific during August, known as Operation Pacific Viper. To date, it reports that more than 75,000 pounds of cocaine have been seized in the Eastern Pacific.

Highlighting the law enforcement portion of the operation, the USCG released dramatic video of a recent chase and capture of a fast go boat. The low-profile vessel has three large outboard motors and is typical of the boats the drug cartels built to avoid capture. They did not report what was seized from this vessel, but the video shows three men being taken into custody. The USCG reports a total of 59 individuals suspected of narco-trafficking have been seized in more than 20 interdictions since the operation was launched.

“The Coast Guard’s maritime fighting force is relentless in our ongoing operations to counter narco-terrorism,” said Rear Adm. Jeffrey Novak, deputy commander Pacific Area. “Our latest milestone through Operation Pacific Viper – over 75,000 pounds of cocaine seized – underscores our commitment to dismantling Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Transnational Criminal Organizations engaged in narco-trafficking.”

Through Operation Pacific Viper, the Coast Guard reports it is accelerating counter-drug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, where significant transport of illicit narcotics continues from South America. In coordination with international and interagency partners, the Coast Guard is surging additional assets—cutters, aircraft, and tactical teams—to interdict, seize, and disrupt transshipments of cocaine and other bulk illicit drugs.

Detecting and interdicting narco-terrorism on the high seas involves significant interagency and international coordination. U.S. Southern Command’s Joint Interagency Task Force-South, based in Key West, Florida, detects and monitors both aerial and maritime transit of illegal drugs. The law enforcement phase of the operation, through the interdiction and apprehension, is conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard.

