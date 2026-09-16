USCG and FBI Investigate Cyberattacks on US-Bound Tankers

U.S. officials are confirming an ongoing investigation into an apparent cyberattack on at least one or two tankers bound for the United States last month. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Coast Guard said the vessels’ crews reported the incidents while saying that there was no immediate danger to the crew or the environment.

According to a joint statement to The Wall Street Journal, the investigations “were designed to ensure the integrity of the vessel’s operational and information technology systems following indications that the networks of both vessels were compromised by foreign actors ... Currently, there are no reports of operational disruptions, vessel instability, physical danger to crews, or environmental impacts.”

The Coast Guard did not provide details, but suspicions have quickly centered on Iran after the Iranian media began reporting incidents in early August. The Tasnim agency, which is reported to be associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, ran a story on August 20 saying the tanker VL Prosperity (IMO 9683697) “was targeted by a major cyberattack in the Strait of Gibraltar, and all of its communications were cut off for 30 hours.”