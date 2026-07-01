US, NATO, and Allies Wrap-up First Large Atlantic Exercise off Virginia

A multi-national force completed two weeks of exercises in what was billed as the first large-scale multi-national maritime exercise to take place in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia and the western Atlantic Ocean. Commanders highlighted the importance of the exercise even as the Trump administration continues to question the value of NATO and criticize many of the member nations.

Known as FLEETEX 250, the exercise kicked off on June 16 with a reception and planning aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima. Over the next two weeks, 31 warships, multi-national aircraft, and military personnel from 18 countries, plus the United States, participated.

The first week assembled the participants at Naval Station Norfolk. There were exercises involving the U.S. Marines, including at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, with participation from the Spanish and French marines. They practiced loading equipment and staged an amphibious landing.

Spanish marines among the forces practicing amphibious landings (USN)

The ships participating in the exercise got underway on June 22 and completed their exercises on June 29 and 30. There was also an opportunity for a fleet formation photo exercise.

The exercise focused on the full spectrum of naval warfare. There were elements devoted to anti-air, anti-submarine, and amphibious operations. They practiced boarding ships for inspections similar to the efforts underway in parts of Europe to control the shadow tanker fleet.

The U.S. 2nd Fleet, which was reestablished in 2018, led the exercise for the United States. Among the NATO nations participating were Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. Other nations participating included Brazil, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Cyprus, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, and Senegal.

The U.S. participation was led off by the USS Nimitz, the oldest active aircraft carrier, which is likely on one of her final assignments before decommissioning. The US Coast Guard also sent the Legend-class national security cutter USCG Stone to participate.

The exercise integrated air, land, and sea components over the course of two weeks (USN)

Commanders said the large-scale exercise was a unique opportunity to enhance interoperability and test integrated forces.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

The exercise took place against a backdrop of strained relations between the United States and NATO. The Trump administration has announced a force review, with many anticipating it will seek to draw down the number of Americans in NATO countries. Donald Trump has also roundly criticized the organization and members for not participating in the attacks on Iran and the efforts to defend the Strait of Hormuz. He has also long been critical of the level of spending by many member nations on defense, asserting that the United States is subsidizing their defense.

After the exercise concluded, many of the vessels began courtesy visits. They will also be participating in the naval review portion of the U.S.’s 250th anniversary celebration in New York on July 4.

